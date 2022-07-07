Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

7 July 2022, 21:29

Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Ex Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for violating the civil rights of George Floyd.

A federal judge sentenced Chauvin to 21 years in prison, a move that adds more time to the sentence the former police officer is already serving for his murder conviction.

US District Judge Paul Magnuson's sentence came after Chauvin had agreed to a plea deal that called for a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years.

Federal prosecutors had sought the top end of that range, arguing that Chauvin, who is white, killed Floyd in cold blood when he pinned the black man to the pavement outside a Minneapolis corner store on May 25, 2020, for more than nine minutes as Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe.

Chauvin's attorney had sought 20 years, arguing that Chauvin was remorseful.

Chauvin is already serving a sentence for murder
Chauvin is already serving a sentence for murder. Picture: PA

During Thursday's hearing, Chauvin told Floyd's family that he "wishes all the best" for Floyd's children.

But Chauvin's brief remarks included no direct apology or expression of remorse to Floyd's family.

Chauvin is already serving a 22-and-a-half year sentence on state charges of murder and manslaughter.

The plea deal called for Chauvin to serve the sentences at the same time and to be transferred from a Minnesota state prison to a federal prison, where experts say he likely will be safer and may be held under less restrictive conditions.

Floyd's killing sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world in a reckoning over police brutality and racism.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London