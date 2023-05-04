Cheapest UK supermarket named including Aldi, Lidl, Tesco and more - and it costs £17 less than major rival

Which? considered the shopping at a number of major supermarkets, including Aldi, Tesco and Asda. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Aldi has been named as the cheapest supermarket in the UK, with shoppers saving up to £17 on a basket of items compared to the most expensive store.

A basket of goods cost £69.99 on average across the month, consisting of 39 popular grocery items at eight of the biggest supermarkets in the UK.

Lidl came just behind Aldi, costing shoppers - on average - 65p more across the month (£70.64), widening that gap from March, when it cost just 25p more.

Meanwhile, at Waitrose, the same shop cost £87.33 on average, a difference of £17.34 - or 24.7 per cent more, according to the research carried out by consumer magazine Which?

Budget supermarket Aldi was the cheapest supermarket once again. Picture: Getty

Which? also compared the cost of a larger trolley of items - 135 - the original 39, plus 96 more.

This included a number of branded items, including Andrex toilet paper and Cathedral City cheese. Aldi and Lidl were not included in this research as they do not sell the full range of branded items.

Asda came out the cheapest for the larger trolley of groceries, which has been the case since January 2020.

In April it cost £343.46 for this shop, widening the gap between the next cheapest, Sainsbury’s (£353.96), which was £10.50 more.

Waitrose was £38.76 more expensive than Asda, coming in at £382.22, on average, for the trolley of comparable goods- that is 11.2 per cent more.

Full list

Asda is the cheapest for branded items. Picture: Getty

Aldi - £69.99

Lidl - £70.64

Sainsbury's - £76.85

Asda - £77.92

Tesco - £78.09

Morrisons - £81.46

Ocado - £83.69

Waitrose - £87.33

Branded items

Asda - £343.46

Sainsbury's - £353.96

Morrisons - £355.84

Tesco - £365.77

Ocado - £374.53

Waitrose - £382.22

Read More: 'It's ridiculous!': Furious Sainsbury’s shoppers criticise new barriers 'detaining' customers who fail to show receipt

Read More: Six Cadbury chocolate desserts recalled over listeria contamination fear - see the full list

In their research, Which? found that "many of the major supermarkets have not done enough to support their customers during the cost of living crisis".

Ele Clark, Which? Retail Editor, said: "The price of food and drink has continued to soar as people suffer through the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

"It’s no surprise to see many people turning to discounters like Aldi and Lidl when our research shows they could save up to £17 on a basket of everyday groceries by doing so.

“Supermarkets aren’t currently doing enough to help shoppers.

"Which? believes the big retailers have a responsibility to ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them, and to provide transparent and comparable pricing so people can easily work out which products offer the best value."