Man, 47, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 60s dies in Chelmsford

Detectives have launched a murder enquiry following the death of a woman in Chelmsford. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 60s died in Chelmsford.

Officers were called to Dorset Avenue, Great Baddow, at around 2.30pm on Friday following reports of a suspicious male.

After engaging with the man, police then attended an address in Readers Court where they found a seriously injured woman inside a property.

The woman, in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Essex Police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Rob Kirby, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "I know that this will cause this quiet community great concern and fully understand they will have questions about what has happened, but I would ask that people don't speculate.

"We are working to establish the facts leading up to the woman's death and we will remain at the scene whilst we carry out our inquiries.

"I would like to reassure the community that we will be conducting high visibility patrols in the Great Baddow area for several days. And whilst officers are at the scene, please feel free to approach them and they will listen to your concerns.

"I'd ask anyone who has information or footage of any part of the incident, particularly in the areas of Readers Court and Dorset Avenue that could help our investigation, to get in contact."

Anyone with information can get in contact with the force and quote incident 579 of February 9.