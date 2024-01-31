Nine people, including mum and two kids, rushed to hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack as manhunt launched

The incident occurred on Lessar Avenue. Picture: Ben_Curtis_1

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have launched an investigation after a 'corrosive substance' was thrown in a 'horrific' incident in south London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to Lessar Avenue, Lambeth at about 7:25pm on Wednesday evening.

A woman and her two young children were rushed to hospital following the incident.

Three others, who had been trying to help, were also injured and required medical assistance, police said.

The force said a man 'was seen fleeing the scene' following the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have launched a manhunt to catch the person responsible. A helicopter has been brought in to assist the search.

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said: “Officers are on scene following this horrific incident.

"Three victims - a woman and her two young children - have been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Three other people - all adults - have been taken to hospital for injuries sustained, we believe, as they came to their aid."

Reports of an acid attack in Clapham south pic.twitter.com/XUCyvSrQwA — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) January 31, 2024

Read more: Man, 44, charged with murders of two teenagers in Bristol over the weekend

Read more: Chilling moment builder carries on working moments after bludgeoning customer to death following her complaints

"Three police officers have also been taken to hospital after they responded to the incident. Thankfully we believe their injuries to be minor.

"While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance.

"A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident.”

London Assembly member Marina Ahmad wrote on X: “There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children”.

More updates to follow