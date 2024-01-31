Man, 44, charged with murders of two teenagers in Bristol over the weekend

A man has been charged with the murders of two teenagers in Bristol over the weekend, Avon and Somerset Police have said.

Anthony Snook, 44, has been charged with the murders of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, in Bristol on Saturday.

Snook, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, head of the MCIT, said: “This is a pivotal moment in our investigation and Mason’s and Max’s families have both been informed of this development.

“Specialist family liaison officers are providing them with support and we continue to ask their privacy is respected and they are given space to grieve.

“A total of eight people have been arrested as part of our investigation with five others in addition to Anthony Snook still in police custody."

“Our inquiry is continuing at pace with than 100 officers and staff working around the clock to bring all those responsible for Mason’s and Max’s death to justice," Haskins went on.

“We will continue to provide updates on any developments when we can.

“In the meantime, we’d like to remind people of the impact speculation, footage and images on social media could have on both Mason’s and Max’s families as well as on forthcoming proceedings.”