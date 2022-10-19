Breaking News

Bullying row surrounds ‘farce’ fracking vote as Chief Whip walks out… hours after Home Secretary quit

19 October 2022, 19:25 | Updated: 19 October 2022, 20:33

In a nightmare day for the PM the Home Secretary quit, followed by the chief whip amid chaos over a vote on fracking
In a nightmare day for the PM the Home Secretary quit, followed by the chief whip amid chaos over a vote on fracking. Picture: Chris Bryant MP Twitter/Alamy

By Kit Heren

An MP has called for an investigation into allegations of ‘bullying’ during a crunch fracking vote amid claims a Tory MP was "manhandled in tears" into the Commons to vote for the government.

In a nightmare day for Prime Minister Liz Truss that saw her Home Secretary quit, the Commons descended into chaotic scenes when the government tried to make MPs vote in line with its wishes to oppose a Labour motion on fracking.

There were calls for an investigation with Labour MP Chris Bryant saying shortly afterwards that he had a photo showing a Tory MP being ‘bullied’ into casting his vote.

Mr Bryant said that he saw members being physically manhandled into another lobby - and being bullied."

Labour MP Anna McMorrin claimed that she "witnessed one Tory member in tears being manhandled into the lobby to vote against [Labour's] motion to continue the ban on fracking".

The scenes in the lobby on Wednesday
The scenes in the lobby on Wednesday. Picture: Chris Bryant/Twitter

Both the chief whip Wendy Morton and the deputy Craig Whittaker allegedly resigned over the vote, in extraordinary scenes on Wednesday evening.

LBC's Westminster Editor Ben Kentish posted online: "Tory MPs are of the view that Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy, Craig Whittaker, have both resigned."

Mr Whittaker is alleged to have shouted as he left the voting lobby: “I am f***ing furious and I don’t give a f*** anymore,” according to the Guardian.

Tory MPs were effectively being forced to prove their loyalty to Liz Truss in the crunch vote that could lead to fracking being banned again.

The motion, triggered by Labour, demands that time in the Commons be allocated to a bill that would ban shale gas extraction, just weeks after a moratorium was lifted by the PM.

A sizeable group of Tory MPs object to fracking because of environmental concerns and its unpopularity with their constituents.

MPs rejected the Labour motion to allocate Commons time to consider banning fracking by 230 votes to 326 - majority of 96. Some 40 Conservative MPs rebelled against the government, which means that they are likely to lose the whip.

The vote was designated by the Tory whips as a "confidence motion" in Liz Truss's Government.

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman quit as Home Secretary on Wednesday, piling more pressure on Liz Truss. Picture: Getty

It comes after Suella Braverman quit the government, leaving the post of Home Secretary with a swipe at Liz Truss, who pulled out of a planned visit today without giving a reason as she struggles to save her premiership.

Ms Braverman had been Home Secretary for just six weeks but has now left government. She has been replaced by Grant Shapps, from the centre of the party.

In a resignation letter, Ms Braverman wrote: “Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering government support for government policy on migration.

“This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules. As you know the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently

“Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go.”

She added: “The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.“I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.”

“I have concerns about the direction of this government.

“Not only have we broken key pledges that we were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this Government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings.

"A source told LBC: “It’s been an absolute s**t show.”

PM Liz Truss replied in a letter to Suella Braverman: “I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made. “It is important that the Ministerial Code is upheld and that Cabinet confidentiality is respected.

“Your time in office has been marked by your steadfast commitment to keeping the British people safe. You oversaw the largest ever ceremonial policing operation, when thousands of officers were deployed from forces across the United Kingdom to ensure the safety of the Royal Family and all those who gathered in mourning for her late Majesty The Queen.

“I am also grateful for your previous work as Attorney General as my Cabinet colleague and in particular your work on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.“I look forward to working with you in the future and wish you all the best.”

