Suella Braverman slams 'Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati' for eco-protest chaos

19 October 2022, 00:07 | Updated: 19 October 2022, 00:13

Suella Braverman has hit out at the 'tofu-eating wokerati'
Suella Braverman has hit out at the 'tofu-eating wokerati'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has hit out at what she termed the "Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati" after environmental protests blocked part of the M25 for more than a day.

Ms Braverman criticised MPs who voted against measures that would allow police to deal with activists like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion more quickly.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, she said: "I'm afraid it's the Labour Party, it's the Lib Dems, it's the coalition of chaos, it's the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati – dare I say, the anti-growth coalition – that we have to thank for the disruption we are seeing on our roads today."

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty
Just Stop Oil pair on the Dartford Crossing
Just Stop Oil activists on the Dartford Crossing. Picture: Just Stop Oil/Twitter
The protests have been going on since the start of October
The protests have been going on since the start of October. Picture: Getty

Her comments came on the same day that two Just Stop Oil protesters who were hanging from the Dartford Crossing on the M25 for more than 36 hours were arrested.

The pair 'agreed' to cooperate with police requests for them to come down on Tuesday afternoon - after officers brought in a giant cherry picker to remove them.

Read more: Eco-activists who spent 36 hours dangling on Dartford Bridge arrested after police bring in cherry picker

In a joint statement, activists Morgan and Marcus said: "We successfully disrupted oil supplies to Kent & the South East for 36 hrs.

"We are stepping down now but other supporters of Just Stop Oil will be stepping up day after day, causing disruption & putting their liberty on the line to demand that the government ends new oil & gas."

A protester on the bridge
A protester on the bridge. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said on Tuesday evening: "We cannot tolerate people carrying out activity which puts lives at risk and prevents people from going about their lives."I know this has been really frustrating for the public and the disruption has negatively impacted on businesses and meant people have been late for, or missed, appointments.

Read more: Furious driver ‘taking wife to hospital’ berates Just Stop Oil protesters in east London

"Alongside our partners, we worked hard to resolve this complex situation as quickly and safely as possible."Now the situation has been resolved, National Highways will make the decision about when and how the bridge can re-open."

Read more: New winter of discontent: Waves of strikes to wreak havoc across UK as teachers and doctors among 2m walking out

Chief Supt Anslow added: "I want to again reiterate; we are not in any way anti-protest, and we will always seek to facilitate safe protest where we can.

"However, it is unacceptable for people to think they can put lives in danger with irresponsible actions. In this case, it is clear that we had to act, but that action had to be safe and responsible, and I want to again thank the public for their patience and understanding."

Just Stop Oil activist on the bridge
Just Stop Oil activist on the bridge. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Ms Braverman was speaking during a debate on the Public Order Bill, which has cleared the House of Commons and will now be debated in the Lords.

The Just Stop Oil protests have been going on since October 1. More than 450 activists have been arrested.

