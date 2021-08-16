Child in critical condition after crash leaves seven pedestrians injured

16 August 2021, 21:00

Six casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance, while a child was airlifted from the scene.
Six casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance, while a child was airlifted from the scene. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A child has been airlifted to hospital following a collision between a car and pedestrians, Sussex Police have said.

The collision between a car and pedestrians in the village of Ardingly on Monday has left seven injured, including at least five children.

The collision occurred outside a school at around 4:30pm.

One child is reported to be seriously injured, and required an air ambulance to take them to St George's Hospital in London.
The remaining six casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance. Three were reported to have serious injuries.

South East Coast Ambulance tweeted: "Following an RTC in Ardingly this afternoon, our crews treated & transported 6 patients, 5 children & 1 adult, to local hospitals; 3 with potentially serious injuries."

