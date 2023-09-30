Child rapist on the loose, as police launch manhunt to bring him back to prison

Police are hunting for Stephen Pennington. Picture: Lancashire Constabulary

By Kit Heren

A "high-risk" child rapist is being hunted by police who are trying to bring him back to prison after he didn't stick to his release conditions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stephen Pennington, 35, was jailed after raping a child in 2009, and sent back again last year after breaching conditions imposed on him as a sex offender.

He was released on licence, but after failing to keep to the conditions attached to his freedom, police are hunting him down again to put him back behind bars.

Pennington's exact whereabouts are unknown, but he has links to Blackburn, Blackpool and Wigan, in the Greater Manchester and Lancashire areas of north-west England.

Police said in a statement: "Have you seen Stephen Pennington? Pennington, 35, is wanted after failing to comply with his licence conditions and being recalled to prison.

Read more: Couple duck for cover after being shot at with 'powerful air weapon' in quiet English town, as four arrested

Read more: Caroline Crouch's killer husband loses bid for freedom as he's told he will stay behind bars until 2048

Stephen Pennington. Picture: Lancashire Police

"He is a registered sex offender who was jailed in 2009 for the rape of a child.

"He was jailed again last year for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements.

"Pennington is white, slim and around 6ft tall. He has short balding dark brown hair.

"He has links to Blackburn, Blackpool and Wigan."

Stephen Pennington. Picture: Lancashire Constabulary

Detective Constable Stewart Marshall, from the Mosovo (Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders) Team at Lancashire Constabulary's west division, said: "Pennington is a high-risk sex offender who presents a real risk to children and women and I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to get in touch."

Anyone who sees Pennington or knows where he is should contact 01253 604019 or email mosovowest@lancashire.police.uk. For any immediate sightings please call 999.