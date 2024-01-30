Child serial killer Lucy Letby refused permission to appeal against convictions

Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life in prison. Picture: Handout

By Kieran Kelly

Child serial killer Lucy Letby has a bid to challenge her convictions refused by the Court of Appeal.

The nurse, who murdered seven babies and attempted to murder seven more, lodged an application for permission to appeal against all of her convictions in September.

A judge has since refused her application after considering the case documents, a judicial spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

In August 2023, Letby, 34, of Hereford, was sentenced to 14 whole life orders for her crimes.

Child killer Lucy Letby. Picture: Alamy

The offences took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit, where nurse Letby worked, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Typically, applications for permission to appeal against a crown court decision are considered by a judge looking at legal documents without a hearing.

If this is refused, people have 14 days to renew their bid for permission at a full court hearing before two or three judges.

The jury in Letby's trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.

Letby will face a retrial at the same court in June on a single count that she attempted to murder a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children who were the subject of the allegations.