All death by natural causes to be cross-checked under new reform to prevent another Lucy Letby case

14 December 2023, 21:16

A new reform will cross-check all deaths not referred to the coroner.
A new reform will cross-check all deaths not referred to the coroner. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

All deaths from natural causes will be checked by a second doctor to prevent another Lucy Letby or Harold Shimpan case under a new reform.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Under the change, medical examiners will have carefully scrutinise any deaths in England and Wales that are not set to be referred to coroners.

The reform, which ministers have said will “help prevent criminal activity and poor practice”, will be implemented from April next year.

Officials have said the move is to “strengthen safeguards” and “protect the public” following the Lucy Letby baby murders.

A national system to cross-check deaths was first recommended two decades ago at a public inquiry in the wake of serial killer GP Harold Shipman, who killed more than 200 people.

Medical examiners will have to confirm the proposed cause of death and overall accuracy of the death certificate under the reform, as well as support any appropriate referrals to the coroner.

The proposed cause of death will also be discussed with families to give them the chance to ask questions or raise any concerns.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said: “It has taken time to get this right, but it was vital we had the backing of all involved in the process in order to make sure it protects people and supports bereaved families in the way they deserve.

“Although abuse of the system is rare, what we are announcing today will be a significant step in preventing failures in the future.

“I want to thank all those involved in the process – from medical professionals, to coroners, to registrars – for helping this government fulfil its promise of introducing a safer system of death certification.”

The reform hopes to prevent another case such as Lucy Letby.
The reform hopes to prevent another case such as Lucy Letby. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Nurse and healthcare worker jailed for ten years for drugging patients for 'own amusement’ and 'easy shift'

Read more: Friend of Gaynor Lord says she received ‘pocket dial’ from missing mum just minutes after she was last seen on CCTV

The reform hopes to prevent another case such as Lucy Letby or Harold Shipman through extra safeguarding measures.

Harold Shipman, Britain’s most prolific serial killer, managed to evade detection by marking patients he murdered as having died by natural causes - circumventing coroner examinations.

Lucy Letby, a former neo-natal nurse, was found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

It comes just days after Letby was stripped of her nursing credentials after a panel ordered she be struck off from the register at a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) hearing.

The panel found she was unfit to practice nursing before it went on to make the striking-off order, a move they have heard Letby did not resist, despite maintaining her innocence in respect of her convictions.

Harold Shipman was Britain's most prolific serial killer.
Harold Shipman was Britain's most prolific serial killer. Picture: Alamy

Dr Suzy Lishman, of the Royal College of Pathologists, said of the reform: “Medical examiners are already scrutinising the majority of deaths in England and Wales, identifying concerns and helping improve care for patients and support for bereaved people.

“The move to a statutory system in 2024 will further strengthen those safeguards, ensuring that all deaths are reviewed and the voices of all bereaved people are heard.”

National Medical Examiner Dr Alan Fletcher said: “The NHS is pleased the government is putting the work of medical examiners delivering independent scrutiny of all non-coronial deaths in England and Wales on a statutory footing in April 2024.

“As the medical examiner system lead, I have witnessed the care medical examiners take to support bereaved people, increase safeguards, and identify opportunities to improve care.

“Medical examiners ensure that if bereaved people have concerns after their loss, these can be raised as easily as possible, which is why it is great to see this progress towards a comprehensive system.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andre Braugher was diagnosed with lung cancer

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed after actor dies aged 61

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip in a position near the Israel-Gaza border

Israeli defence minister says war on Hamas will last months

Andre Braugher at CBS Radford Studios in Los Angeles in 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died from lung cancer – representative

Spike Lee

Air Jordans made for Spike Lee up for auction after being donated to shelter

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand to receive lifetime achievement award at SAG Awards

A man, left, cuts trees in the rubble of a mobile home neighbourhood in Clarksville, Tennessee

Baby boy tossed from home by Tennessee tornado found alive in fallen tree

A shirt worn by Lionel Messi in a match for Argentina against Saudi Arabia in the 2022 Fifa World Cup on display at Sotheby’s in New York

Set of six Lionel Messi World Cup shirts sells for £6.1m at auction in New York

Alex Batty went missing six years ago

'I love you, I want to come home': Missing British boy's first words to grandma as he re-emerges after six years

Jonathan Majors

Jurors hear closing arguments in domestic violence trial of Jonathan Majors

An EU flag

European Union agrees to open membership negotiations with Ukraine

A friend has revealed she received two phone calls from Gaynor Lord before her disappearance.

Friend of Gaynor Lord says she received ‘pocket dial’ from missing mum just minutes after she was last seen on CCTV

Exclusive
Dawn French has defended a comedian's 'right to offend'.

‘I would fight tooth and nail to allow people to be offensive’, Dawn French says amid Ricky Gervais ‘ableism’ backlash

Senior police inspector and head of emergency services in Copenhagen Police Peter Dahl gives a press briefing at the police station in Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark and Germany arrest terror suspects including alleged Hamas members

A body has been found following the fire in South Wales

Body found in hunt for missing person following explosion at industrial estate in South Wales

Gaynor Lord was seen entering Norwich Cathedral

Gaynor Lord's husband 'in bits' as family perplexed at why missing mother visited Norwich Cathedral

Chief police inspector and operational chief of PET Flemming Drejer, right, and senior police inspector and head of emergency services in Copenhagen Police Peter Dahl give a press briefing on co-ordin

Four arrested in Denmark and Netherlands suspected of planning terror attacks

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man is facing life-changing injuries.

Horror as circus acrobat faces 'life-changing injuries' after falling 30ft in ‘Wheel of Death’ stunt
Amazon offices

Amazon will not have to pay hundreds of millions in back taxes after court win

Venezuela Guyana Territorial Dispute

Venezuelan and Guyanan presidents meet over disputed territory

Nurse Hudson (left) and healthcare worker Wilmot (right) were jailed.

Nurse and healthcare worker jailed for ten years for drugging patients for 'own amusement’ and 'easy shift'
Palestinians salvage belongings after an Israeli strike in Rafah

Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite rising international pressure

The European Central Bank in Frankfurt

European Central Bank keeps key interest rate at record high

Police have released new CCTV of Gaynor Lord

Haunting last picture of missing mum Gaynor Lord released as police say they still don't know why she left work early
Alex Batty went missing six years ago

British boy who vanished on Costa del Sol holiday six years ago found alive after 'escaping rural community' in France
Vladimir Putin

Putin says goals in Ukraine remain the same and no peace until they are achieved

Peter Faulding says he is willing to help the Gaynor Lord search

Search diver Peter Faulding offers to help find Gaynor Lord despite Nicola Bulley controversies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit