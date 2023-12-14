Nurse and healthcare worker jailed for ten years for drugging patients for 'own amusement’ and 'easy shift'

14 December 2023, 14:32 | Updated: 14 December 2023, 14:59

Nurse Hudson (left) and healthcare worker Wilmot (right) were jailed.
Nurse Hudson (left) and healthcare worker Wilmot (right) were jailed. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Jenny Medlicott

A nurse and healthcare worker have been jailed for ten years between them after drugging patients for an “easy shift.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Preston Crown Court heard that the pair would target patients who were a “nuisance” or as a “cause of humour”.

Nurse Catherine Hudson, 54, illegally sedated two patients in a stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between February 2017 and November 2018, the trial heard.

Charlotte Wilmot, 48, also conspired with Hudson to sedate a third patient.

Police were alerted to the incidents Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 2018 after a student nurse on work placement reported Hudson had suggested administering an unprescribed sleeping pill to elderly patient Aileen Scott, 76.

The nurse also reported Hudson attempting to reassure the whistleblower nurse, saying: “Well, she's got a DNAR (do not attempt resuscitation) in place so she wouldn't be opened up if she died or like if it came to any harm."

Hudson then removed a strip of the sleeping pill Zoplicone from her tunic pocket and administered the sedative, Preston Crown Court heard.

Zopiclone is a Class C controlled drug and is potentially life-threatening if given inappropriately to acutely unwell patients, Preston Crown Court heard.

Read more: British boy who vanished from Costa del Sol six years ago found alive after 'escaping rural community' in France

Read more: Search diver Peter Faulding offers to help find Gaynor Lord despite Nicola Bulley controversies

Aileen Scott was among the patients sedated.
Aileen Scott was among the patients sedated. Picture: Lancashire Police

Hudson, who was described as the “leading offender”, was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison on Thursday.

The court heard that she sedated those she considered a “nightmare”.

She was found guilty on three counts of ill-treatment and of the theft of the drug Mebverine - which is used for an end-of-life patient.

Wilmot, who was found guilty of encouraging Hudson, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Both women were also convicted of conspiracy to ill-treat a patient by administering sedatives.

Judge Robert Altham, Honorary Recorder of Preston, said: "The offences of ill-treatment were committed by these defendants whose duty was to protect and care for them.

"The patients were as vulnerable as anyone could be.

"These defendants exploited them for an easy shift, for amusement and to exercise contemptuous power over them."

He also spoke of how Hudson and Wilmo’s behaviour would lead to a “loss of public conficence in the NHS”.

Aileen Scott’s son, Brian, commended the student nurse, who remained unnamed, for her actions which “most likely saved my mum’s life”.

Ms Scott had been rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after suffering a stroke while away with her son.

He said: “To this day my mum is fearful about going into hospital. Why? Because of the treatment she had received by Catherine Hudson and others at Blackpool.

"This will haunt us for the rest of our lives."

The pair were jailed for a joint total of just over 10 years.
The pair were jailed for a joint total of just over 10 years. Picture: Lancashire Police

WhatsApp exchanges revealed ‘culture of abuse’

The court also heard there had been a “culture of abuse” after police examined WhatsApp messages between Hudson and Wilmot, as well as other staff members.

Hudson wrote about one of her victims, Sheila Clarke: "I sedated one of them to within an inch of her life lol. Bet she's flat for a week haha xxx."

Hudson also wrote about another male elderly patient: “I'm going to kill bed 5 xxx."

Wilmot replied: "Pmsl (pissing myself laughing) well tonight sedate him to high heaven lol xxx."

The next evening, Hudson messaged Wilmot: "If bed 5 starts he will b getting sedated to hell pmsfl. I'll get u the abx (antibiotic) xxx."

Later, Hudson wrote: "I've just sedated him lol he was gearing up to start xxx."

Wilmot replied: "Pmsl praise the lord Xxx."

Judge Altham said of Wilmot’s messages about the patient: “To her he was a nuisance, a troublemaker. Sedation was a cause of humour, satisfaction and ultimately celebration."

In a separate incident, Hudson messaged Wilmot about elderly patient, Janet Westhead, whose daughter had complained about her mother's care: “R u actually kidding me?? Surely there's no-one worse than her!! Which bay?? I'm in pink tonight, no dickheads had better b in there or they r being sedated (laughing emojis)!! Xxx."

Wilmot replied: "Yeah very f****** annoying. Give her the best sleep she ever had pmsl (laughing emojis) xxx."

Hudson said: "Permanently (laughing emojis) xxx."

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “Hudson and Wilmot ill-treated patients without care or compassion, laughing when they came to harm and drugging them to keep them quiet so that they could have an easy shift.

“The risks associated with these callous acts were obvious – inappropriately sedating elderly stroke patients could lead to added health complications and even death.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The man is facing life-changing injuries.

Horror as circus acrobat faces 'life-changing injuries' after falling 30ft in ‘Wheel of Death’ stunt

Amazon offices

Amazon will not have to pay hundreds of millions in back taxes after court win

Venezuela Guyana Territorial Dispute

Venezuelan and Guyanan presidents meet over disputed territory

Palestinians salvage belongings after an Israeli strike in Rafah

Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite rising international pressure

The European Central Bank in Frankfurt

European Central Bank keeps key interest rate at record high

Police have released new CCTV of Gaynor Lord

Haunting last picture of missing mum Gaynor Lord released as police say they still don't know why she left work early

Alex Batty went missing six years ago

British boy who vanished on Costa del Sol holiday six years ago found alive after 'escaping rural community' in France

Vladimir Putin

Putin says goals in Ukraine remain the same and no peace until they are achieved

Peter Faulding says he is willing to help the Gaynor Lord search

Search diver Peter Faulding offers to help find Gaynor Lord despite Nicola Bulley controversies

Rishi Sunak has scrapped the dedicated minister for disabled people

Outrage as dedicated minister for disabled 'scrapped', No10 confirms

Police teams hunting for Gaynor Lord (l) scour the scene near to where she disappeared

Hunt for Gaynor Lord: Specialist police sonar teams pictured scouring river near where missing mum vanished

EU leaders

EU leaders at summit face challenge from Orban over promises to Ukraine

Greta Gerwig

Barbie director Greta Gerwig named Cannes Festival jury president

Critical messages confronted Putin at his end-of-year press conference, which was opened up to the public for the first time

'Don’t run for another term': Vladimir Putin confronted by critical texts at end-of-year news conference

The bank has kept interest rates at the same level of 5.25% for the third time in a row

Bank of England holds interest rates at 5.25% - keeping borrowing costs at highest level for 15 years

A Tesco Christma stuffing has been recalled because it contains moths

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix because it ‘may contain moths’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis

Pope calls for international treaty to regulate artificial intelligence

Gaynor Lord has been missing for six days

Gaynor Lord missing: Live updates as search for missing mum enters day six

Workers sweep snow in Beijing

China’s economy forecast to slow sharply in 2024, World Bank says

Missing mum Gaynor Lord has been missing since last Friday

Everything we know about missing mum Gaynor Lord's disappearance as search enters sixth day
Father denies killing 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif

Sara Sharif's father, step-mother and uncle deny murdering the ten-year-old at their Woking home
Rishi Sunak has said a two-state solution remains the right outcome

'Two-state solution is the right outcome', Sunak insists, after Israel's ambassador says it is 'absolutely not' possible
Gaynor has been missing for nearly a week

Gaynor Lord's step-brother breaks silence on her 'out-of-character' disappearance

Amir Farhadi needed surgery after the violent theft

Pictured: Fearless car owner injured when thief stole his vehicle and rammed him into a brick wall while making escape
Camden Toy, who played supernatural creatures on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died after a private two-year battle with pancreatic cancer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel actor Camden Toy dies aged 68 after battle with pancreatic cancer
Tory MP Scott Benton

Sunak faces another by-election after standards watchdog recommends 35-day suspension for Tory MP

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit