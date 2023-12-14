Nurse and healthcare worker jailed for ten years for drugging patients for 'own amusement’ and 'easy shift'

Nurse Hudson (left) and healthcare worker Wilmot (right) were jailed. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Jenny Medlicott

A nurse and healthcare worker have been jailed for ten years between them after drugging patients for an “easy shift.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Preston Crown Court heard that the pair would target patients who were a “nuisance” or as a “cause of humour”.

Nurse Catherine Hudson, 54, illegally sedated two patients in a stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between February 2017 and November 2018, the trial heard.

Charlotte Wilmot, 48, also conspired with Hudson to sedate a third patient.

Police were alerted to the incidents Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 2018 after a student nurse on work placement reported Hudson had suggested administering an unprescribed sleeping pill to elderly patient Aileen Scott, 76.

The nurse also reported Hudson attempting to reassure the whistleblower nurse, saying: “Well, she's got a DNAR (do not attempt resuscitation) in place so she wouldn't be opened up if she died or like if it came to any harm."

Hudson then removed a strip of the sleeping pill Zoplicone from her tunic pocket and administered the sedative, Preston Crown Court heard.

Zopiclone is a Class C controlled drug and is potentially life-threatening if given inappropriately to acutely unwell patients, Preston Crown Court heard.

Read more: British boy who vanished from Costa del Sol six years ago found alive after 'escaping rural community' in France

Read more: Search diver Peter Faulding offers to help find Gaynor Lord despite Nicola Bulley controversies

Aileen Scott was among the patients sedated. Picture: Lancashire Police

Hudson, who was described as the “leading offender”, was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison on Thursday.

The court heard that she sedated those she considered a “nightmare”.

She was found guilty on three counts of ill-treatment and of the theft of the drug Mebverine - which is used for an end-of-life patient.

Wilmot, who was found guilty of encouraging Hudson, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Both women were also convicted of conspiracy to ill-treat a patient by administering sedatives.

Judge Robert Altham, Honorary Recorder of Preston, said: "The offences of ill-treatment were committed by these defendants whose duty was to protect and care for them.

"The patients were as vulnerable as anyone could be.

"These defendants exploited them for an easy shift, for amusement and to exercise contemptuous power over them."

He also spoke of how Hudson and Wilmo’s behaviour would lead to a “loss of public conficence in the NHS”.

Aileen Scott’s son, Brian, commended the student nurse, who remained unnamed, for her actions which “most likely saved my mum’s life”.

Ms Scott had been rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after suffering a stroke while away with her son.

He said: “To this day my mum is fearful about going into hospital. Why? Because of the treatment she had received by Catherine Hudson and others at Blackpool.

"This will haunt us for the rest of our lives."

The pair were jailed for a joint total of just over 10 years. Picture: Lancashire Police

WhatsApp exchanges revealed ‘culture of abuse’

The court also heard there had been a “culture of abuse” after police examined WhatsApp messages between Hudson and Wilmot, as well as other staff members.

Hudson wrote about one of her victims, Sheila Clarke: "I sedated one of them to within an inch of her life lol. Bet she's flat for a week haha xxx."

Hudson also wrote about another male elderly patient: “I'm going to kill bed 5 xxx."

Wilmot replied: "Pmsl (pissing myself laughing) well tonight sedate him to high heaven lol xxx."

The next evening, Hudson messaged Wilmot: "If bed 5 starts he will b getting sedated to hell pmsfl. I'll get u the abx (antibiotic) xxx."

Later, Hudson wrote: "I've just sedated him lol he was gearing up to start xxx."

Wilmot replied: "Pmsl praise the lord Xxx."

Judge Altham said of Wilmot’s messages about the patient: “To her he was a nuisance, a troublemaker. Sedation was a cause of humour, satisfaction and ultimately celebration."

In a separate incident, Hudson messaged Wilmot about elderly patient, Janet Westhead, whose daughter had complained about her mother's care: “R u actually kidding me?? Surely there's no-one worse than her!! Which bay?? I'm in pink tonight, no dickheads had better b in there or they r being sedated (laughing emojis)!! Xxx."

Wilmot replied: "Yeah very f****** annoying. Give her the best sleep she ever had pmsl (laughing emojis) xxx."

Hudson said: "Permanently (laughing emojis) xxx."

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “Hudson and Wilmot ill-treated patients without care or compassion, laughing when they came to harm and drugging them to keep them quiet so that they could have an easy shift.

“The risks associated with these callous acts were obvious – inappropriately sedating elderly stroke patients could lead to added health complications and even death.”