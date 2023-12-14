Friend of Gaynor Lord says she received ‘pocket dial’ from missing mum just minutes after she was last seen on CCTV

14 December 2023, 18:48

A friend has revealed she received two phone calls from Gaynor Lord before her disappearance.
A friend has revealed she received two phone calls from Gaynor Lord before her disappearance. Picture: Norfolk Police

By Jenny Medlicott

A friend of Gaynor Lord has said she received two calls from the missing mum on the day of her disappearance - one just minutes after she was last seen on CCTV.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 55-year-old mother disappeared on Friday after leaving her job at a Norwich gin outlet early at 2:45pm.

Her belongings were found across Wensum Park as police comb the area and divers search through the river there.

Ms Lord’s friend Julie Butcher has said she received two phone calls from the missing mother - one just minutes after she was last caught on CCTV.

She received the first call at 2:15pm, half an hour before Ms Lord left her place of work.

Ms Lord phoned asking where Ms Butcher was.

“I said 'I'm at home' and I explained I was sorting out the internet and my phone rang and it was one of my clients and I had to speak to them. I said I would call her back and she said ‘yes’.”

Ms Butcher said she then tried to phone the mother-of-three back a few minutes later but wasn’t able to get through.

She said then tried again later but got through to voicemail, so followed up with. WhatsApp message to let her know she was free.

An image of Gaynor Lord leaving work on Friday before her disappearance.
An image of Gaynor Lord leaving work on Friday before her disappearance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Read more: Gaynor Lord's husband 'in bits' as family perplexed at why missing mother visited Norwich Cathedral

Read more: Haunting last picture of missing mum Gaynor Lord released as police say they still don't know why she left work early

Read more: Missing mum Gaynor Lord ‘performed yoga pose in park’ moments before she disappeared, eyewitnesses say

“I think she was still at work when she called me, I don't know. But maybe that's why she couldn't answer,” she told the BBC.

She then received a second call from Ms Lord at 4:15pm, 15 minutes after she was last seen on CCTV, but said it “sounded like a pocket call” as she “could hear movement in her pocket”.

“I keep going over the conversation,” Ms Butcher said. “If I hadn't answered that call [from her client] would she have talked to me? I feel terrible. I feel so sorry for the family.

“It's not like Gaynor to do this”.

It comes after it was revealed on Thursday evening that Gaynor Lord's husband Clive is "in bits" following his wife’s disappearance.

Susan Sinclair, 66, told The Sun of her brother - Mrs Lord's husband: "Clive is in bits, obviously, but he's got his two daughters there supporting him.

A friend of Ms Lord said she received a pocket call from the mum.
A friend of Ms Lord said she received a pocket call from the mum. Picture: Norfolk Police

"Our other brother Simon, like me, is just hoping for good news. We're all just very shocked.

"There's nothing we can do at the moment except hope that she’s found safe and well."

Ms Lord’s family are said to be confused at some of her final movements that were recorded before she vanished.

CCTV showed Ms Lord rushing through Norwich city centre on Friday afternoon, trying to cross busy roads, before she heads to the park.

She had left work at Bullards Gin, in Jarrold's department store, early.

Mrs Lord spent about half an hour in Norwich Cathedral - but that has perplexed her loved ones.

Ms Sinclair said: "I don't know why she would have been at the cathedral.

"It was sort of the right direction towards home, rather than the park which is in the opposite direction. She has a religion but she's not particularly religious.

"The worrying bit is that she's discarded some clothing, apart from her phone and the jewellery. That's a bad sign - especially in the cold and after all this time."

Mrs Lord was last seen at 4pm.

While police have no information suggesting third-party involvement in her disappearance, detectives are probing whether she met with someone at the cathedral.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A shirt worn by Lionel Messi in a match for Argentina against Saudi Arabia in the 2022 Fifa World Cup on display at Sotheby’s in New York

Set of six Lionel Messi World Cup shirts sells for £6.1m at auction in New York

Alex Batty went missing six years ago

'I love you, I want to come home': Missing British boy's first words to grandma as he re-emerges after six years

Jonathan Majors

Jurors hear closing arguments in domestic violence trial of Jonathan Majors

An EU flag

European Union agrees to open membership negotiations with Ukraine

Exclusive
Dawn French has defended a comedian's 'right to offend'.

‘I would fight tooth and nail for people to be offensive’ Dawn French says amid Ricky Gervais ‘ableism’ backlash

Senior police inspector and head of emergency services in Copenhagen Police Peter Dahl gives a press briefing at the police station in Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark and Germany arrest terror suspects including alleged Hamas members

A body has been found following the fire in South Wales

Body found in hunt for missing person following explosion at industrial estate in South Wales

Gaynor Lord was seen entering Norwich Cathedral

Gaynor Lord's husband 'in bits' as family perplexed at why missing mother visited Norwich Cathedral

Chief police inspector and operational chief of PET Flemming Drejer, right, and senior police inspector and head of emergency services in Copenhagen Police Peter Dahl give a press briefing on co-ordin

Four arrested in Denmark and Netherlands suspected of planning terror attacks

The man is facing life-changing injuries.

Horror as circus acrobat faces 'life-changing injuries' after falling 30ft in ‘Wheel of Death’ stunt

Amazon offices

Amazon will not have to pay hundreds of millions in back taxes after court win

Venezuela Guyana Territorial Dispute

Venezuelan and Guyanan presidents meet over disputed territory

Nurse Hudson (left) and healthcare worker Wilmot (right) were jailed.

Nurse and healthcare worker jailed for ten years for drugging patients for 'own amusement’ and 'easy shift'

Palestinians salvage belongings after an Israeli strike in Rafah

Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite rising international pressure

The European Central Bank in Frankfurt

European Central Bank keeps key interest rate at record high

Police have released new CCTV of Gaynor Lord

Haunting last picture of missing mum Gaynor Lord released as police say they still don't know why she left work early

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alex Batty went missing six years ago

British boy who vanished on Costa del Sol holiday six years ago found alive after 'escaping rural community' in France
Vladimir Putin

Putin says goals in Ukraine remain the same and no peace until they are achieved

Peter Faulding says he is willing to help the Gaynor Lord search

Search diver Peter Faulding offers to help find Gaynor Lord despite Nicola Bulley controversies
Rishi Sunak has scrapped the dedicated minister for disabled people

Outrage as dedicated minister for disabled 'scrapped', No10 confirms

Police teams hunting for Gaynor Lord (l) scour the scene near to where she disappeared

Hunt for Gaynor Lord: Specialist police sonar teams pictured scouring river near where missing mum vanished
EU leaders

EU leaders at summit face challenge from Orban over promises to Ukraine

Greta Gerwig

Barbie director Greta Gerwig named Cannes Festival jury president

Critical messages confronted Putin at his end-of-year press conference, which was opened up to the public for the first time

'Don’t run for another term': Vladimir Putin confronted by critical texts at end-of-year news conference
The bank has kept interest rates at the same level of 5.25% for the third time in a row

Bank of England holds interest rates at 5.25% - keeping borrowing costs at highest level for 15 years
A Tesco Christma stuffing has been recalled because it contains moths

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix because it ‘may contain moths’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit