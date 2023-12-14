Missing mum Gaynor Lord ‘performed yoga pose in park’ moments before she disappeared, eyewitnesses say

14 December 2023, 08:08 | Updated: 14 December 2023, 08:17

Gaynor Lord ‘performed a yoga pose in park’ moments before she disappeared, according to witnesses
Gaynor Lord ‘performed a yoga pose in park’ moments before she disappeared, according to witnesses. Picture: Norfolk Police

By Asher McShane

Missing Gaynor Lord performed a yoga pose in a park shortly before she vanished, according to a witness.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rosie Richards said she saw a woman fitting Mrs Lord’s description at Wensum Park in Norwich last Friday.

She said she appeared quite calm but said something ‘just seemed a bit off’ because she was doing yoga when it was getting dark.

Her personal effects were later found in the park and coat found in the River Wensum.

Ms Richards told Good Morning Britain: “To me she seemed quite calm. She was sort of putting her coat down on the floor and sort of performing a yoga pose. It just seemed a bit off at this time because obviously it was starting to get dark.

“It's really upsetting. I'm thinking of her friends and family because she is a similar age to my mum and that would be awful to be going through what they are going through now.”

Another witness supported her account saying they saw a woman who could have been Mrs Lord who ‘removed her coat and performed a yoga pose.’

Mrs Lord, 55, was last seen on Friday after she left work early in Norwich.

It has also emerged that she may have 'met a mystery person at Norwich Cathedral' just hours before vanishing.

Search efforts are still underway to locate her.

Detectives have said that there is no information to suggest a third-party is involved in her disappearance, but they are probing a crucial 34-minute period in which she cannot be accounted for.

Norfolk Police released footage on Wednesday of the final moments she was seen before her disappearance.

In it, she is seen hurrying through Norwich town centre, even crossing the road while the traffic lights are on green.

She is then seen putting on her coat as she walks near Wensum park.

Ms Lord finished work at 2.45pm on Friday and was seen entering cathedral grounds at 2.50pm before leaving at 3.23pm.

Police believe she may have met someone at the church who could hold important information about her missing movements, according to the Sun.

But officers are unable to access her phone for further insights.

The last sighting of her on CCTV was at 4.01pm as she made her way from the cathedral to the park, where her clothes were later discovered.

Read more: Gaynor Lord: Timeline of missing mum's disappearance as CCTV of last known movements released

Read more: Missing Gaynor Lord seen on CCTV smiling as she left work before hurrying through Norwich - as divers join search

Gaynor Lord CCTV

Police in Norwich told LBC they have been in contact with Lancashire Police, which worked on the widely-criticised case of Nicola Bulley, who went missing for three weeks and then was found dead, to ensure they leave "no stone unturned".

Ms Bulley, 45, a mother-of-two, was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished, while walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

Asked about the parallels between Ms Lord’s disappearance and Nicola Bulley’s, Norwich Policing Commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold told LBC: “We will absolutely, and have been, linking in with Lancashire Constabulary to understand any of the lessons learned from that inquiry.

“We’ve already had meetings with the National Crime Agency in terms of understanding any specific skills and knowledge in respect to water searching.

“We’re cognisant of the recent College of Policing report into the Lancashire inquiry, so we’re leaving no stone unturned and making sure we’re doing everything within our power to find Gaynor as quickly as possible.”

Read more: Six clues Gaynor Lord left behind, as police search for missing Norwich mum, and children urge her to come home

An image of Gaynor Lord leaving work on Friday before her disappearance.
An image of Gaynor Lord leaving work on Friday before her disappearance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Lancashire Police was not aware of any contact from their counterparts in Norwich when contacted by LBC on Wednesday evening.

Supt Hornigold said: “We’ll work methodically through the evidence…we’ll continue to be open-minded but ultimately, as I’ve described, the hypothesis at the moment is that Gaynor has entered the water”.

A review was commissioned by the College of Policing to examine the effectiveness of Lancashire Police’s response during the Nicola Bulley case, which saw unprecedented levels of mainstream and social media interest.

A member of Ms Lord’s family criticised internet sleuths on Wednesday for sharing theories about the 55-year-old’s disappearance.

The family member, who asked to remain anonymous, told the MailOnline: “There's been lots of things being said, like ''Has she run away with anybody?'' and things like that.

“It's not very helpful. It's hard enough as it is.”

Gaynor Lord hurrying through Norwich town centre.
Gaynor Lord hurrying through Norwich town centre. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police have said the 55-year-old's disappearance is "out of character" and Wensum Park has been closed since Saturday.

Gaynor is described as white, 5 ft 6 tall, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-coloured coat over the top and a scarf. She has blonde shoulder-length hair in a bob.

Norwich Policing Commander, Superintendent Wes Hornigold, said: “Today we are releasing the footage of Gaynor’s last known steps on Friday afternoon before she went missing.

"We hope this will help to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen her in the city that afternoon or who may have footage of her journey.

"We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds which she enters at 2.50pm and leaves at 3.23pm.

"It’s not clear where she goes inside the cathedral grounds during this time so we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her there.

“We are continuing our extensive searches but would appeal to the public to come forward with any information which may help to find Gaynor.

“In the footage you can clearly see what she was wearing when she went missing. This is a particularly stressful time for her family and specialist officers continue to provide support.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A police car is blocked by a fallen tree

North-eastern Australia hit by first tropical cyclone of the season

Exclusive
The Covid Inquiry has cost the government £145m so far.

Government's Covid Inquiry costs soar as £145m spent on private contracts so far, new data shows

The 'doughnut', GCHQ's main office in Cheltenham

Can you solve GCHQ's Christmas brainteasers? Put your puzzle skills to the test against Britain's top spies

The man was sent a bottle of urine in his weekly shop

Morrisons 'extremely disappointed' after customer sent milk bottle of urine in weekly shop

Kathleen Folbigg has had her convictions for killing her four children overturned

Mother who spent 20 years in prison for killing her four children has convictions overturned

Rishi Sunak has dismissed Tory criticism of Rwanda bill as 'debating society behaviour'

Rishi Sunak dismisses Tory criticism of Rwanda bill as 'debating society behaviour'

Australia Suspcious Deaths

Court overturns mother’s convictions for killing her four children

The UK, Japan and Italy have agreed to build the Tempest jet

UK to build next generation of stealth fighter jet in deal with Japan and Italy, with HQ to be in Britain

Venezuela Guyana Territorial Dispute

Venezuelan and Guyanan presidents meeting over disputed territory

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables 'went mad screaming and shouting' after parole bid rejected

One person is unaccounted for following the explosion

One person still missing after huge fire breaks out in south Wales following 'explosion'

Norfolk Police have been in contact with the force who worked on the Nicola Bulley case.

Missing mum Gaynor Lord 'may have met mystery person at Cathedral' as police probe 'lost 34 minutes'

Tesco has recalled its Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix

Tesco urgently recalls Christmas dinner staple due to 'possible presence of moths'

Oh My Cod is serving deep-fried mince pies and pigs in blankets

Fish and chip shop serves deep-fried mince pies and pigs in blankets to celebrate festive season

New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court

Man held after ‘setting fire to papers’ inside court hosting Trump civil trial

Joe Biden

US House of Representatives approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Latest News

See more Latest News

American Girl dolls

Mattel to make American Girl live-action film after success of Barbie

Emergency services at the scene

Major incident declared in South Wales as huge fire breaks out following 'explosion'

A man arrested over the felling of the Sycamore Gap will face no further action

Ex-lumberjack arrested over Sycamore Gap tree felling told he will face no further action by police
David Davis

Tory MP and ex-SAS reservist David Davis steps in to stop brutal attack on homeless man near Parliament
Trump is trying to monetise his mugshot

Donald Trump offers pieces of suit he wore for infamous mugshot to trading card buyers

Israel Palestinians

Ambush kills nine Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

Norfolk Police have been in contact with the force who worked on the Nicola Bulley case.

Detectives searching for missing Gaynor Lord call in Nicola Bulley cops

Calls for tougher action agains paedophiles have been made

Calls for tougher action against paedophiles as eight in 10 found with indecent images of children avoid jail
Former US president Donald Trump

Evidence ends in Trump’s civil fraud trial

A man checking his blood pressure

Hypochondriacs die sooner than those more relaxed about health, study finds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit