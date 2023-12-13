Missing Gaynor Lord seen on CCTV smiling as she left work before hurrying through Norwich - as divers join search

13 December 2023, 14:09 | Updated: 13 December 2023, 14:40

Gaynor Lord CCTV

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Norfolk Police have released footage of Gaynor Lord, which shows the missing mum hurrying through Norwich town centre on the day she went missing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In footage released by Norfolk Police, Ms Lord is seeing hurrying through the town centre, even crossing the road while the traffic lights are on green.

She is then seen putting on her coat as she walks past near Wensum park. Ms Lord’s coat was found in the the park near the River Wensum.

Ms Lord had been working at the Bullards Gin Counter, in the basement at Jarrold department store when she went missing, police revealed today.

A picture taken of Ms Lord smiling as she left work has also been released.

Gaynor Lord seen smiling as she leaves work, just hours before she went missing
Gaynor Lord seen smiling as she leaves work, just hours before she went missing. Picture: Norfolk Police
Police said it is 'likely' missing mum Gaynor Lord entered water
Police said it is 'likely' missing mum Gaynor Lord entered water. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have managed to identify the items as Ms Lord's using an ID in her bag, and when they visited her home they discovered she had not returned.

Cops say her disappearance is "out of character" and Wensum Park has been closed since Saturday.

Ms Lord worked as a retail assistant for Bullards Gin at Jarrolds department store in Norwich city centre.

Read More: Missing mother Gaynor Lord ‘spotted at 4pm in park where her clothes and mobile phone were found’

Read More: Police tent set up and specialist divers join search for missing mother Gaynor Lord

She finished work at 2.45pm on Friday afternoon, despite not being due to leave until 4pm.

CCTV captured her leaving the store on Bedford Street and she was last seen on London Street walking towards Norwich Cathedral.

Gaynor Lord hurrying through Norwich town centre
Gaynor Lord hurrying through Norwich town centre. Picture: Norfolk Police

Superintendent Wes Hornigold, the Norwich policing commander, said: "There's no evidence that Gaynor has come to harm.

"We've been liaising with the National Crime Agency who have given advice around specialist underwater dive teams and we're seeking assistance from forces with this capability."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spain has been hit by a freak heatwave.

Ho, ho, hot! Spain hit by record-breaking 29.9C December temperature as tourists flock to beaches in freak heatwave

Gaynor Lord is believed to have entered the Wensum

Police tent set up and specialist divers join search for missing mother Gaynor Lord

Israel Palestinians

Ambush kills nine Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs

Keir Starmer mocks Tory 'meltdown' in first PMQs after Rishi Sunak narrowly avoids Rwanda rebellion

Meler has been discharged from hospital with a broken bone in his face

Battered Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler discharged from hospital with 'small fracture' after being punched in the face

A blast and snow of ice is on the way

Blast of snow and ice to hit UK just before Christmas as Met Office warns cold snap on the way

Poland Politics

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sworn in by president

Ukraine Daily Life

More than 50 injured in overnight Russian missile attack on Ukrainian capital

Gary Lineker 'seems to have breached BBC impartiality guidelines', Samir Shah has said

Gary Lineker rowing with Grant Shapps over Rwanda scheme 'seems to breach impartiality rules', says new BBC chief

Hungary Politics Parties

Orban says Hungary will block EU membership negotiations for Ukraine

Mark Gardiner and former business partner Paul Maddison (right) split the £22m jackpot in 1995

Lottery winner who scooped £11million in 1995 dies after moving to Scotland and ‘living like a hermit’

Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci has surgery for lung cancer despite never 'smoking a cigarette'

Big Bang Theory actress diagnosed with lung cancer despite 'never smoking a cigarette'

Mark Drakeford has resigned

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford resigns with immediate effect triggering contest to replace him

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison as parole bid rejected

Some LTNs 'gum-up' traffic, said Mark Harper

Transport Secretary says LTNs can 'gum-up' traffic and make people’s lives 'more difficult'

Mark Harper said Aslef members should get a chance to vote on the pay deal

Aslef offer 'on the table' to take train driver salaries to £65k - as transport sec urges union to put offer to members

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan Suicide Bomber

Suicide bomber used 120kg of explosives to target police station in Pakistan

Transport Secretary speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning

New £38k salary threshold for migrants coming to UK won’t be for those reapplying, transport secretary tells LBC
Tributes have poured in after Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died aged 61

'A true legend': Tributes flood in for Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher after his death aged 61
National Highways will be removing 1,000 miles of roadworks over the Christmas break

Driving home for Christmas! 1,000 miles of roadworks will be removed from England's roads over festive break
The Home Secretary James Cleverly with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Rwandan criminals could come to the UK as part of Rishi's migrant deal, James Cleverly admits
Police said it is 'likely' missing mum Gaynor Lord entered water

Missing mother Gaynor Lord ‘spotted at 4pm in park where her clothes and mobile phone were found’
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday

James Cleverly says he can't remember calling Rwanda deportation policy 'batshit'

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

Six clues Gaynor Lord left behind, as police search for missing Norwich mum, and children urge her to come home
United Nations Palestine

UN General Assembly votes to demand humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit
George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit