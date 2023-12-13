Missing Gaynor Lord seen on CCTV smiling as she left work before hurrying through Norwich - as divers join search

Gaynor Lord CCTV

By Kieran Kelly

Norfolk Police have released footage of Gaynor Lord, which shows the missing mum hurrying through Norwich town centre on the day she went missing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In footage released by Norfolk Police, Ms Lord is seeing hurrying through the town centre, even crossing the road while the traffic lights are on green.

She is then seen putting on her coat as she walks past near Wensum park. Ms Lord’s coat was found in the the park near the River Wensum.

Ms Lord had been working at the Bullards Gin Counter, in the basement at Jarrold department store when she went missing, police revealed today.

A picture taken of Ms Lord smiling as she left work has also been released.

Gaynor Lord seen smiling as she leaves work, just hours before she went missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police said it is 'likely' missing mum Gaynor Lord entered water. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have managed to identify the items as Ms Lord's using an ID in her bag, and when they visited her home they discovered she had not returned.

Cops say her disappearance is "out of character" and Wensum Park has been closed since Saturday.

Ms Lord worked as a retail assistant for Bullards Gin at Jarrolds department store in Norwich city centre.

She finished work at 2.45pm on Friday afternoon, despite not being due to leave until 4pm.

CCTV captured her leaving the store on Bedford Street and she was last seen on London Street walking towards Norwich Cathedral.

Gaynor Lord hurrying through Norwich town centre. Picture: Norfolk Police

Superintendent Wes Hornigold, the Norwich policing commander, said: "There's no evidence that Gaynor has come to harm.

"We've been liaising with the National Crime Agency who have given advice around specialist underwater dive teams and we're seeking assistance from forces with this capability."