Police tent set up and specialist divers join search for missing mother Gaynor Lord

Gaynor Lord is believed to have entered the Wensum. Picture: Norfolk Police/Getty

By Will Taylor

Police have set up a tent in the search for a missing 55-year-old mother-of-three who was last seen on Friday, as specialist officers joined the investigation.

Gaynor Lord's belongings were found in the park by Wensum River in Norwich but there has been no sight of her since she left work in the city centre.

Police believe she has most likely entered the water.

Her coat, a mobile, glasses and jewellery including two rings were found in different parts of Wensum Park, which is less than two miles from her job at Jarrolds department store.

Ms Lord, a retail assistant at Bullards Gin, was seen leaving Jarrolds at about 2.45pm on Friday. She was meant to finish her shift at 4pm. Police are working to find out why she left work early.

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday. Picture: Norfolk Police

The Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Getty

CCTV caught her walking towards Norwich cathedral before she disappeared.

Her possessions were found by a member of the public at 8pm. Detectives discovered her ID in her bag but did not find her at home.

They say it is "out of character" for her to disappear and the park has been closed while they investigate.

Specialist officers have begun searching the river, joining firefighters and the coastguard, and a sonar has been deployed.

Superintendent Wes Hornigold, the Norwich policing commander, said: "There's no evidence that Gaynor has come to harm.

"We've been liaising with the National Crime Agency who have given advice around specialist underwater dive teams and we're seeking assistance from forces with this capability."