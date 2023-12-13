Six clues Gaynor Lord left behind, as police search for missing Norwich mum, and children urge her to come home

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday. Picture: Alamy/Norfolk Police

By Kit Heren

Police investigating the disappearance of missing mother Gaynor Lord have identified several clues as they continue to search for her in Norwich.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Lord, 55, went missing after leaving work at a department store in the East Anglian city on Friday last week.

The disappearance of the mother-of-three has alarmed her family, sparking a huge search over the past five days.

Divers, sonar and drone operators, and members of the fire brigade are all looking for Ms Lord.

Her family said: "We want her home" and urged anyone with any information to come forward to the police.

Below are six clues officers have said they are following up in their investigation.

Read more: 'We want her home': Daughters of missing mum Gaynor Lord appeal for public help as police find clothes and rings

Read more: Missing mum Gaynor Lord ‘likely entered water’ as police probe gap between last sighting and phone being found

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday. Picture: Norfolk Police

Last sightings of Gaynor Lord

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Lord was at 2.35pm on Friday, as she left work at Jarrolds department store and was walking down London Road in Norwich city centre.

But another witness later said she had seen a woman matching Ms Lord's description at around 4pm in Wensum Park, over a mile away.

Rosie Richards said: "It's really upsetting... I'm just thinking of her friends and family, because she is a sort of similar age to my mum and that would be awful to be going through what they are going through right now."

A view of the River Wensum from the riverside public footpath with Wensum Park. Picture: Alamy

Gaynor Lord left work early

Ms Lord, who worked as a retail assistant for Bullards Gin at Jarrolds, was due to finish work at 4pm, but left at 2.45pm instead.

She was seen leaving the shop on Bedford Street and she was then spotted on London Street walking towards Norwich Cathedral.

She took an unusual route from work

Police said: "Gaynor left work early and didn't take her normal route home.

"We haven't been able to establish why she left early and her disappearance is out of character so we are naturally concerned for her welfare.

Ms Lord's coat was found in the River Wensum, around 1.5 miles away from her workplace.

Norfolk Constabulary said: “Police believe the most likely scenario is that Gaynor has entered the water".

Superintendent Wes Hornigold said that there was "no evidence" that she had come to harm.

Gaynor Lord's clothes found in park

Ms Lords' clothes, two rings, her mobile phone, and her glasses were found in Wensum Park, close to where Ms Richards thinks she saw her at 4pm.

Her possessions were found in the park at 8.10pm on Friday - over five hours after she left work.

Police think she entered the water partially unclothed.

Gaynor Lord's ID discovered

Ms Lord's identity card was found inside a handbag, which led police to declare her missing.

Supt Hornigold said: “Gaynor left work early and didn’t take her normal route home. We haven’t been able to establish why she left early and her disappearance is out of character so we are naturally concerned for her welfare."

He continued: “There’s no evidence that Gaynor has come to harm and while we have a number of enquiries ongoing, given where her clothing was found and other items, there is a real possibility she has entered the water.

"We’ve been liaising with the National Crime Agency (NCA) who have given advice around specialist underwater dive teams and we’re seeking assistance from forces with this capability. We hope resources will be on the ground later today or tomorrow.

"This is clearly a distressing time for her family. We have specialist officers supporting them and continue to keep them updated of our ongoing work."