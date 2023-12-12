Hunt for missing woman enters river as police find her clothes and mobile phone

12 December 2023, 07:35 | Updated: 12 December 2023, 07:44

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday
Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday. Picture: Norfolk Police
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Police have begun scouring a river in Norwich for missing woman Gaynor Lord, who did not return home from work on Friday.

Wensum Park in Norwich is closed as police continue their search, with rescue teams and drones present as they hunt for the missing 55-year-old.

On Monday, three days after Ms Lord went missing, Norfolk Fire and Rescue's water team entered the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

Her mobile phone and jewellery were found near the park by police.

Ms Lord is described as being white, 5ft 6ins tall, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with an olive-coloured coat when she went missing.

She has blonde shoulder length hair in a bob, police added.

River Wensum, Norwich
River Wensum, Norwich. Picture: Getty

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her since she was reported missing. She was last seen in Norwich City Centre on Friday.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Gaynor Lord, 55, was last seen in the city centre on London Street at 2.35pm, heading towards Norwich Cathedral.

"She hasn’t been seen or heard from since. It was established she’d gone missing after items belonging to her, including clothing and jewellery, were found in Wensum Park on Friday by a member of the public who reported the discovery to police.

"Officers were able to identify Gaynor from these belongings and establish she had failed to return home from work that evening.

"Other items, including Gaynor’s mobile phone, have since been discovered in the park and as a result, the park has been closed and a police cordon remains in place today while searches continue by specialist officers."

Norwich commander superintendent Wes Hornigold added: “We are concerned for Gaynor’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her on Friday afternoon when we believe she would have been travelling on foot.

'Following the discovery of her belongings, our search activity is focused on Wensum Park which has been closed to the public to allow us to do this and is likely to be closed for the rest of the day.”

