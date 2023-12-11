'Shock' as top police officer who worked on Nicola Bulley investigation dies aged 50

Peter Lawson was a key figure in the case of Nicola Bulley. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Kieran Kelly and Kit Heren

A police force has been left in "shock" after one of its senior officers, who worked on the investigation into Nicola Bulley's disappearance, died aged 50.

Lancashire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson died at home on Sunday.

The force did not elaborate on the cause of ACC Lawson's death other than to say it was "medical-related". The case has been referred to the coroner.

ACC Lawson took part in the probe into the disappearance of Ms Bulley, the 45-year-old woman who went missing in January, and whose body was discovered in a river more than three weeks later.

He appeared at a number of press conferences, during which regular updates about Ms Bulley's disappearance were given..

Lancashire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson. Picture: Alamy

Nicola Bulley died in February after she disappeared while on a dog walk. Picture: Handout

Lancashire's Chief Constable Chris Rowley said Lawson's death was "incredibly sad and tragic", adding that his "thoughts and prayers" were with his family.

"Pete's death will come as a shock to the entire force and the wider police family across the country. He was an outstanding officer who served the communities of Lancashire with pride.

"He was also highly respected and admired by all who knew him and worked with him. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and we will support them as much as we can.

"We will offer support to all our staff and those who worked with Pete, as we mourn his loss," he added.

Lawson became assistance chief constable of Lancashire Police in 2019, with Ms Bulley's disappearance and death being one of the force's most high-profile cases in recent years.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson of Lancashire Police with Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Lawson alongside Pauline Stables. Picture: Alamy

Nicola Bulley died accidentally and ‘almost immediately’ after falling into the River Wyre, an inquest into her death concluded in the summer.

A huge search for the 45-year-old mum-of-two was sparked following her disappearance near the River Wyre in February.