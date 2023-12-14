Everything we know about missing mum Gaynor Lord's disappearance as search enters sixth day

Missing mum Gaynor Lord has been missing since last Friday. Picture: Norfolk Police/LBC

By Kieran Kelly

Concern continues to grow for mum-of-three Gaynor Lord, who has been missing for six days. Here is everything we know so far about her disappearance.

Ms Lord, 55, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, December 8.

Police have stepped up their search for the missing mum in recent days, which has centred around the River Wensum in Norwich, near where she was last seen.

Gaynor Lord at work before her disappearance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police have released a timeline of the final few hours before Ms Lord's disappearance.

On the afternoon she went missing, Ms Lord had been working at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store.

She had been wearing a white shirt overlaid with a yellow sweater and grey trousers. She is understood to have left work early.

Ms Lord was later seen hurrying through Norwich town centre, dodging cars as she crossed the street while traffic lights were on green.

At around 2.50pm, police believe Ms Lord entered a Cathedral, not exiting for another 33 minutes.

The the last sighting of Ms Lord on the CCTV near the Playhouse on St George’s Street was at 3.49pm.

The clothes Ms Lord had been wearing, including a white shirt, yellow tank top and jewellery items were found across various locations in Wensum Park, police said.

Detectives discovered her ID in her bag and visited her home, establishing she had failed to return from work.

Her phone and glasses have also been found.

For a more comprehensive timeline of the final few hours before Ms Lord's disappearance, see below.

Timeline of Ms Lord's disappearance

Gaynor Lord CCTV

2:44pm: Ms Lord is seen working at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store in Norwich - wearing a white shirt overlaid with a yellow sweater and grey trousers.

2:45-2:46pm: She leaves the store via the loading bay on Bedford Street, just over an hour before she was due to finish work at 4pm.

2.47pm: She walks onto London Street past the Cosy Club.

2.48pm: Ms Lord then makes her way onto Queens Street and walks towards Norwich Cathedral.

2:50-3:23pm: She enters the Cathedral grounds and doesn’t exit for another 33 minutes.

3:23pm: She is seen on The Close at the Cathedral entrance and exits through the archway while putting her olive-coloured coat on and is seen to walk away from the cathedral on Queens Street.

3.49pm: This is the last sighting of Ms Lord on the CCTV near the Playhouse on St George’s Street.

3.53pm: She walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street.

4.01pm: Gaynor walks up St Augustines Street - this is the last time Mr Lord was captured on CCTV before she went missing.

One of the last sightings of Gaynor Lord before she went missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Meanwhile, the stepbrother of missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord has said her disappearance is "proper out-of-character".

Allan Weston today made a desperate appeal for information.

He said: "We just hope she comes back safe.“If anyone does know anything please come forward.

“It's been a few days now since she went missing so we are very worried. This is proper out of character.

“She has never gone missing or anything like that before."