Gaynor Lord's step-brother breaks silence on her 'out-of-character' disappearance

Gaynor has been missing for nearly a week. Picture: Facebook/LBC

By StephenRigley

The stepbrother of missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord has said her disappearance is "proper out-of-character".

Mrs Lord, 55, vanished at 2.45pm on Friday - but her clothes, rings and mobile phone were found that evening in Norwich’s Wensum Park.

Her step-brother Allan Weston today made a desperate appeal for information.

He said: "We just hope she comes back safe.

“If anyone does know anything please come forward.

“It's been a few days now since she went missing so we are very worried. This is proper out of character.

“She has never gone missing or anything like that before."

Gaynor Lord was pictured smiling on CCTV on the day she left work. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police searching for Mrs Lord are "linking in" with the force which worked on the Nicola Bulley case to learn lessons from that investigation.

Ms Lord, 55, was last seen on Friday afternoon after she left work early from Norwich city centre.

It emerged this morning that witnesses had seen Mrs Lord performing yoga in a park in the city centre not long before she disappeared.

Her belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park - around 1.5 miles from her workplace.

Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

Gaynor Lord CCTV

Norfolk Constabulary believes "it is likely" Ms Lord may have entered the water and underwater search teams have scoured the river.

On Wednesday it was revealed the force is attempting to learn lessons from Lancashire Constabulary, which handled the search for missing mother Ms Bulley, who disappeared after dropping her two daughters at school in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, earlier this year.

Ms Bulley's body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished while walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre on January 27.

The force was criticised over its handling of the investigation and the disclosure of Ms Bulley's personal information.

An inquest concluded Ms Bulley's death was accidental, that she fell into the river on the day she disappeared and died almost immediately in the cold water.

Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold told LBC: "We will absolutely - and have done - be linking in with Lancashire Constabulary to understand any of the lessons learned from that inquiry.

"We've already had meetings with the National Crime Agency in terms of understanding any specific skills and knowledge in respect to water searching."

He added: "We're cognisant of the recent College of Policing report into the Lancashire inquiry, so we're leaving no stone unturned and making sure we're doing everything within our power to find Gaynor as quickly as possible."

It comes after the force released footage of the last time Ms Lord was captured on CCTV cameras before her disappearance.

The footage shows her jogging up the cobbled Bedford Street after leaving work at the Bullards Gin counter in Jarrolds department store at 2.45pm, more than an hour before her shift was due to end at 4pm.

She was wearing a white shirt and a yellow tank top, and was carrying her large olive-coloured coat beneath her arm.

She can be seen on the footage walking on to London Street at 2.47pm and then crossing the road on Queen Street without waiting for a red light, narrowly missing moving traffic, heading towards the cathedral.

Around 30 minutes later, at 3.22pm, video shows Ms Lord putting her jacket on as she walks away from Norwich Cathedral.

At 3.49pm, CCTV captured her walking along St George's Street near to the Playhouse theatre.

She then walked along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street at 3.53pm.

She was last sighted by CCTV on St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, police said.

Ms Lord is described as white, 5ft 6in, and has a blonde shoulder-length bob.