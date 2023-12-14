Haunting last picture of missing mum Gaynor Lord released as police say they still don't know why she left work early

Police have released new CCTV of Gaynor Lord. Picture: Norfolk Police/LBC

By Kieran Kelly

Norfolk Police have said they still do not know why missing mum-of-three Gaynor Lord left work over an hour early on the day she went missing.

Ms Lord, 55, went missing in Norwich six days ago after leaving work over an hour early.

Concern has continued to grow for the mum-of-three, with specialist divers and police scouring the River Wensum, near where she was last seen.

Ms Lord's belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park, around one mile from her workplace.

Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park, and Norfolk Police are now using sonar equipment as part of their search efforts.

Police said today there was a "high probability' Ms Lord went into the river as they insisted they were being "really, really thorough" with the search.

An image of Gaynor Lord leaving work on Friday before her disappearance. Picture: Norfolk police

Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley said he had a sonar team searching the water checking “objects” when they are discovered and that finishing searches of the area could take at least two days.

“Everything we know points to a high probability that she went into the water,” he said.He said other policing teams were investigating other lines of inquiry and that police searching nearby scrubland were “being really really thorough” to be “absolutely sure that we are missing nothing in terms of evidence.”

He said CCTV did not throw up any further leads about anyone she might have met in the lead up to her disappearance.“We still don’t know why she left work early,” he added, saying her behaviour was “out of character.”

“We are supporting friends and family as close as we can,” Chf Supt Buckey said.

Police release CCTV of last known sighting of Gaynor Lord as hunt continues

Officers are also speaking to detectives from Lancashire Constabulary who led to the controversial search for Nicola Bulley, who disappeared after dropping her two daughters at school in St Michael's on Wyre on January 27. Her body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished while walking her dog.

They were later criticised for their handling of the inquiry and the disclosure of Ms Bulley's personal details.

Earlier it emerged that a witness had seen Ms Lord performing a yoga pose in the park.

Gaynor Lord CCTV

Rosie Richards said she saw a woman fitting Mrs Lord’s description who appeared quite calm but something ‘just seemed a bit off’ because she was doing yoga when it was getting dark.

It has also emerged that she may have 'met a mystery person at Norwich Cathedral' just hours before vanishing.

Search efforts are still underway to locate her. Detectives have said that there is no information to suggest a third-party is involved in her disappearance, but they are probing a crucial 34-minute period in which she cannot be accounted for.

Wensum Park today. Picture: Global

Norfolk Police released footage on Wednesday of the final moments she was seen before her disappearance.

In it, she is seen hurrying through Norwich town centre, even crossing the road while the traffic lights are on green.

She is then seen putting on her coat as she walks near Wensum park.

Ms Lord finished work at 2.45pm on Friday and was seen entering cathedral grounds at 2.50pm before leaving at 3.23pm.

Police believe she may have met someone at the church who could hold important information about her missing movements, according to the Sun.

But officers are unable to access her phone for further insights.The last sighting of her on CCTV was at 4.01pm as she made her way from the cathedral to the park, where her clothes were later discovered.

Police have said the 55-year-old's disappearance is "out of character" and Wensum Park has been closed since Saturday.

Gaynor is described as white, 5 ft 6 ins, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-coloured coat over the top and a scarf.

She has blonde shoulder-length hair in a bob.