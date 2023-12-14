Gaynor Lord's husband 'in bits' as family perplexed at why missing mother visited Norwich Cathedral

Gaynor Lord was seen entering Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Norfolk Police

By Will Taylor

Gaynor Lord's husband Clive is "in bits" as her family are confused at some of her final movements that were recorded before she vanished.

The 55-year-old mother disappeared on Friday after leaving her job at a Norwich gin outlet early.

Her belongings were found across Wensum Park as police comb the area and divers search through the river there.

The disappearance is said to be out of character and her family is holding out hope she is found safe - though are confused as to why she stopped by a cathedral.

Susan Sinclair, 66, told The Sun of her brother - Mrs Lord's husband: "Clive is in bits, obviously, but he's got his two daughters there supporting him.

"Our other brother Simon, like me, is just hoping for good news. We're all just very shocked.

Gaynor Lord was last seen on CCTV on Friday afternoon. Picture: Norfolk Police

"There's nothing we can do at the moment except hope that she’s found safe and well."

CCTV showed Mrs Lord rushing through Norwich city centre on Friday afternoon, trying to cross busy roads, before she heads to the park.

She had left work at Bullards Gin, in Jarrold's department store, early.

Mrs Lord spent about half an hour in Norwich Cathedral - but that has perplexed her loved ones.

Ms Sinclair said: "I don't know why she would have been at the cathedral.

"It was sort of the right direction towards home, rather than the park which is in the opposite direction. She has a religion but she's not particularly religious.

"The worrying bit is that she's discarded some clothing, apart from her phone and the jewellery. That's a bad sign - especially in the cold and after all this time."

Mrs Lord was last seen at 4pm.

While police have no information suggest third party involvement in her disappearance, detectives are probing whether she met with someone at the cathedral.