Children aged 12-15 to be offered Covid jabs from next week as Govt accepts CMOs' advice

Vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds will be given out at schools. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

All children aged 12 to 15 years old will be offered a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine starting from next week, after the Government accepted the advice of the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs).

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he was "grateful" for the advice he received, both from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and CMOs, and said the NHS "stands ready" to begin the rollout to this age group.

"I have accepted the recommendation from the Chief Medical Officers to expand vaccination to those aged 12 to 15 - protecting young people from catching Covid-19, reducing transmission in schools and keeping pupils in the classroom," said Mr Javid.

"I am very grateful for the expert advice I have received from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and UK Chief Medical Officers.

"Our outstanding NHS stands ready to move forward with rolling out the vaccine to this group with the same sense of urgency we've had at every point in our vaccination programme."

The CMOs unanimously agreed to recommend to ministers that children in this age group receive one dose of the Pfizer jab.

Parental consent will be sought prior to vaccination and the NHS is now preparing to deliver a schools-based vaccination programme, with "alternative provision" for those who are home schooled, in secure services or specialist mental health settings.

The first invitations will be sent out next week.

The JCVI had advised against giving 12 to 15-year-olds the vaccine on health grounds alone because of the only "marginal" benefit.

But it was then the job of the CMOs to consider the other advantages of vaccination, such as reduced disruption to education and the mental health benefits of being able to keep schools open.

The UK's CMOs set out the reasoning behind their advice in a press conference on Monday afternoon, with England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty saying the decision was about "balancing risk and benefit".

"The disruption in education which has happened over the last period since March 2020 has been extraordinarily difficult for children and had a big impact on health, mental health and public health," Prof Whitty said.

He said this was "most apparent in areas of deprivation".

Vaccination "will reduce education disruption" but "it is not a silver bullet".

"We think it is an important and potentially useful additional tool to help reduce the public health impacts that come through educational disruption," he said.

In their advice to the Government, the UK's CMOs said they were recommending vaccines on "public health grounds" and it was "likely vaccination will help reduce transmission of Covid-19 in schools".

They added: "Covid-19 is a disease which can be very effectively transmitted by mass spreading events, especially with Delta variant.

"Having a significant proportion of pupils vaccinated is likely to reduce the probability of such events which are likely to cause local outbreaks in, or associated with, schools.

"They will also reduce the chance an individual child gets Covid-19. This means vaccination is likely to reduce (but not eliminate) education disruption."

The CMOs have asked for the JCVI now to look at whether second doses should be given to children and young people aged 12 to 15 once more data comes through internationally.

This will not be before the spring term.