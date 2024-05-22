At least five children injured after ‘serious’ bus crash in Kent

Police were called to the A227 near Meopham on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Twelve people have been rushed to hospital, including at least five children, after a bus crash in Kent.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the A227 near Meopham on Wednesday at around 3.25pm.

The crash involved a bus and a tractor near Culverstone Green.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said on X that paramedics had treated 12 patients and taken them to nearby hospitals. One person was airlifted to hospital in London.

At least five children were injured in the crash and are being treated at hospital, Kent Police said.

The force said in a statement: “Several passengers on the bus, including children, were injured and are receiving treatment at hospital.

“Phone footage and dashcam footage of the incident is being investigated by Kent Police’s Serious Collision Unit (SCIU) and officers are appealing to any witnesses to contact them.

“This includes those who may have footage on their phones and motorists with potential evidence on dashcams."

A Secamb spokesperson said: "We treated and conveyed 12 patients to local hospitals. One patient was airlifted to Kings College Hospital and four other casualties were discharged at the scene."

Anyone with information should call SCIU on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk quoting reference EX/DGC/051/24.