Nurseries closing: Are children’s nurseries in England staying open?

Nurseries in England were allowed to remain open during the third national lockdown. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Primary and secondary schools were closed under England’s third lockdown but why are nurseries allowed to stay open? And will they close nurseries under stricter Covid rules?

England was placed under a third national coronavirus lockdown by Boris Johnson on January 5th, 2021 and as a result, primary and secondary schools were closed for the second time.

At the time, the Prime Minister confirmed nurseries in England would remain open as they believed it to be a “safe place of education” - but are the government now thinking of closing nurseries?

As threats to toughen lockdown rules circulate due to the highest Covid death numbers so far - many parents are questioning why children’s nurseries were allowed to stay open and if they could close anytime soon.

Here’s what’s been said about nurseries closing in England so far:

Primary and secondary schools have closed for the second time during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: PA

Why are nurseries in England allowed to stay open?

At the time of announcing lockdown number three, the Prime Minister said the early years provision would stay open as it would help key workers and vital services to remain.

Primary and secondary schools also remain open for key workers during this national lockdown.

Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, added nurseries were also safe because young children are “very, very low risk of this virus relative to other ages”.

He also stated they are less likely to pass on coronavirus to adults.

Nurseries could close under stricter lockdown rules as Covid cases soar. Picture: PA

Will nurseries be closed in England?

There have been reports that stricter lockdown rules could be coming as the coronavirus deaths reach an all-time high, however, there has been no confirmation on the closing of nurseries.

Outbreaks have been linked to early years nurseries with 10% of Covid outbreaks since September originating here - the risk of spreading is said to be lower though.