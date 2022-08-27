Children's worker jailed for two years over 'truly shocking' images of children

Oliver Owen was jailed on Friday. Picture: Cumbria Police/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A children's activity leader from Carlisle who secretly distributed illegal images of children has been jailed for two years.

Oliver Owen, 25, was arrested in October 2020, when police went to his home on Bowman Street.

Officers found around 6,000 still and moving images of children on his mobile phone - including 1,081 classed as category A, the most serious.

At the time, Owen said to police: "Yes, I think I have totally ruined my life and all I have worked for."

Carlisle Crown Court heard Owen advised others on how to abuse children - and described plans to open an orphanage to 'sell' time with children to the highest bidder.

Owen was arrested in October 2020. Picture: Cumbria Police

Prosecutor Tim Evans told the court the images had been created during an 18-month period, and that Owen had also made a number of 'sick' comments about videos he had traded.

The court was also told Owen had been involved in a group chat where child abuse was discussed.

Owen "volunteered suggestions" about child abuse, Mr Evans said, including a website targeting struggling mothers.

A number of inappropriate internet search terms were also recovered.

Owen admitted the distribution of illegal images, including category A, and making indecent photographs of children.

Owen was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

In mitigation, Judith McCullough said Owen was "truly ashamed" and was "genuinely seeking to understand and deal with his issues".

She added that Owen was "pleased" when he was caught.

Judge Ian Unsworth QC said Owen's actions would be "truly shocking" to his family and friends.

"You descended into the very depths of depravity," he told Owen.

"This is a truly serious case of its type."

Owen was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register, as well as comply with the strict terms of a prevention order for 10 years.