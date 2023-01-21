'I love you... we lost engines': Chilling last messages from passenger to families before plane crash

Baruch Taub and Benjamin Hafetz. Picture: Facebook/121ecommerce.com

By Kit Heren

The poignant final text messages from a passenger in a plane crashing to earth to his wife have been released.

Benjamin Chafetz, 45, and Boruch Taub, 40, from Cleveland, took off from JFK International Airport on Thursday, heading to Cuyahoga county airport.

But shortly after take-off the pilot of their single-engine aircraft reported a loss of engine pressure. The plane began to go down.

Mr Chafetz was able to send a last series of messages to his wife before the plane crashed, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

"I love you and the kids," he said. "I am sorry for everything I have done. Aay rehillim. We lost engines. Call and have community say Tehillim."

Both pilot and passenger were Jewish, officials have said. Tehillim is the Hebrew word for the Book of Psalms in the Bible.

The plane crashed in Westchester County, in New York state.

The bodies of the two men were found about five hours after the crash and returned to their families. Officials are investigating the cause of the engine failure.

Officials said the search effort was complicated by rain and thunderstorms, which prevented the use of drones in trying to locate the wreckage, and by the heavily wooded terrain.