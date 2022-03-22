'Catastrophic incident on board' Chinese plane sparked death plunge, expert says

22 March 2022, 10:51

Footage appeared to show the moment a passenger plane crashed into a mountain in China.
Footage appeared to show the moment a passenger plane crashed into a mountain in China. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The plane crash in China that claimed 132 lives could have been caused by a "catastrophic incident" on board the flight, an expert analyst has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nobody survived the devastating crash in which the passenger plane plunged thousands of feet from the sky in an almost vertical freefall.

Speaking to LBC, expert Sally Gethin explained how the Boeing 737 suddenly dropped from the sky after an apparent attempt to 'level off' its flightpath, and detailed what could have be the reason behind the disaster.

"It's really hard to ascertain at this point in time whether the aircraft was entirely intact when it dropped so suddenly," she said.

"I would tend to think that there had already been a catastrophic incident on board for it to be able to drop so dramatically in that way.

"But at the same time, it could also be a problem that the pilot was struggling with and finally lost control."

Despite speculation, Ms Gethin said the real reason behind the crash would hopefully be uncovered when the two black boxes - the data recorder and the voice recorder - are uncovered from the wreckage.

"[It] will be revealed in their communications with the radar control, with their traffic management side, and that will be revealed in the voice recorder," she said.

Read more: Horrifying moment plane with 132 passengers 'nosedives' into Chinese mountain

Read more: No survivors found after plane nosedives into mountainside in China

When asked about unverified footage showing a plane nosediving, she explained: "[The plane] was at nearly 30,000 feet - which is cruising altitude - and from the ground that would look like a dot up in the sky.

"It fell from that height – nearly 30,000 feet – suddenly perpendicular.

"It maintained some stability, it paused and then several seconds later it then dropped again suddenly.

"That footage captures it in that second phase, where it drops completely vertically to the ground."

She went on to say: "The impact of the crash ruled out survivors because there was no chance to land it in a gradual way."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The UK will set there clocks an hour forward on March 27

When do the clocks go forward for summer 2022? Time, date and why the clocks change

Breaking
The damning report blasted the Met’s anti-corruption practices and said lessons had not been learned decades after the murder of Daniel Morgan

Met Police anti-corruption practices ‘not fit for purpose,’ watchdog finds

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe came out fighting yesterday over the time it took to secure her release

Nazanin 'doesn't owe us gratitude,' says Hunt as trolls claim she 'wasn't grateful enough'

Students protested a controversial set of security checks at City and Islington College

London college brings in 'airport-style' security checks of students - sparking walkout

Russian protester Marina Ovsyannikova has been accused of being a British spy

Russia state TV editor who staged protest accused of being 'British spy' by former colleague
Paul Scully said a line must be drawn under Partygate

Met police need to find 'speedy resolution' to Partygate scandal, minister tells LBC

A man has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani

Man, 22, charged with murder of woman, 19, at student flats in London

A pro-Kremlin outlet said almost 10,000 Russian troops have died before swiftly deleting the article

Russia says 10,000 troops killed in Ukraine as Kremlin papers reveal true cost of conflict

No survivors were found in the aftermath of the China Eastern crash

No survivors found after plane nosedives into mountainside in China

The toddler was killed by a dog the family only bought a week earlier

Pictured: Tragic toddler mauled to death by dog that family got just a week ago

Prince Andrew is now expected to attend the memorial for Prince Philip

Andrew to attend Prince Philip's memorial in first public appearance since sex case

Pubs will have longer opening hours over the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Pubs to be open for an extra six hours over Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Some parts of the UK, including London and Cambridge, could see temperatures of 20C

UK set to be hotter than Ibiza as Brits bask in mini heatwave

50 Ukrainian orphans due to fly to the UK are stuck in Poland after a piece of paperwork was not provided in time

50 Ukrainian orphans due to fly to UK stranded in Poland after paperwork blunder

Concert For Ukraine. Picture: LBC

Concert for Ukraine: Nile Rodgers and Tom Odell join star-studded line up

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bundestag pays tribute to holocaust survivor

German parliament honours survivor of Nazi camps killed in Ukraine
Eclipse

Chelsea owner Abramovich’s second yacht also docks in Turkey

Ruined shopping mall

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb as battle for Mariupol rages

A stranded passenger

Security strike at German airports causes cancellations

President Joe Biden speaks

Biden: Putin’s back is against the wall and he may be planning chemical attacks
Floral tributes

Pupil arrested after two teachers killed at Swedish high school
Alexei Navalny

Kremlin foe Navalny faces lengthy prison term in new trial

A woman with an umbrella walks past a monitor calling for people to conserve electricity (Kyodo News via AP)

Tokyo residents warned of potential blackouts as a result of earthquake
Polio vaccine

Health workers to vaccinate 9m children against polio after outbreak in Malawi
Debris is seen at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

No survivors found in crash of Chinese airliner carrying 132 people

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch again

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin
Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe

Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe
Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/03 | Watch again

P&O sackings a possible criminal offence

P&O sackings could be a criminal offence with an unlimited fine, says LBC's Daniel Barnett
Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'

Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police