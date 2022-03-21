Breaking News

Passenger jet with 132 people on board crashes into mountainside in China

A huge fire broke out on a mountainside after a plane crashed in China. Picture: Social media

By Asher McShane

A passenger plane with 132 passengers on board has crashed into a mountain in China.

The Boeing 737 passenger plane flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou came down in Guangxi province in southern China.

Rescue teams are understood to be in attendance at the crash site. The number of casualties is unclear.

The crash has sparked a large fire on the hillside, as onlookers recorded the blaze from afar.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising over the forest, with tall flames rising in a snaking line around what appears to be part of the crash site.

Other social media users posted clips of wrecked plane parts strewn across the foliage, with some saying rescue teams had been dispatched.

The China Eastern Airlines flight had planned to fly from Kunming, in the south of the country, and fly east to Guangzhou at 1.15pm local time.

But it came down in Teng County, to the west of Guangzhou.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China [CAAC] said: "The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene."

It added that contact with the plane was lost over Wuzhou.

Reuters said China’s airline industry has had one of the best air safety records in the world in the past decade.

The last accident that resulted in deaths was in 2010, when a jet crashed coming in to Yichun airport during low visibility. A total of 44 of the 96 on board died.

The crash happened on a mountainside in the south of China. Picture: Google Maps

This story is being updated