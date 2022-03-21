Breaking News

Passenger jet with 132 people on board crashes into mountainside in China

21 March 2022, 08:30 | Updated: 21 March 2022, 09:27

A huge fire broke out on a mountainside after a plane crashed in China
A huge fire broke out on a mountainside after a plane crashed in China. Picture: Social media

By Asher McShane

A passenger plane with 132 passengers on board has crashed into a mountain in China.

The Boeing 737 passenger plane flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou came down in Guangxi province in southern China.

Rescue teams are understood to be in attendance at the crash site. The number of casualties is unclear.

The crash has sparked a large fire on the hillside, as onlookers recorded the blaze from afar.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising over the forest, with tall flames rising in a snaking line around what appears to be part of the crash site.

Other social media users posted clips of wrecked plane parts strewn across the foliage, with some saying rescue teams had been dispatched.

The China Eastern Airlines flight had planned to fly from Kunming, in the south of the country, and fly east to Guangzhou at 1.15pm local time.

But it came down in Teng County, to the west of Guangzhou.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China [CAAC] said: "The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene."

It added that contact with the plane was lost over Wuzhou.

Reuters said China’s airline industry has had one of the best air safety records in the world in the past decade.

The last accident that resulted in deaths was in 2010, when a jet crashed coming in to Yichun airport during low visibility. A total of 44 of the 96 on board died.

The crash happened on a mountainside in the south of China
The crash happened on a mountainside in the south of China. Picture: Google Maps

This story is being updated

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

China Plane Crash

Plane carrying 132 people crashes in southern China

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong to lift flight bans on UK and eight other countries

Wreckage of a damaged shopping mall in Podilskyi district of Kyiv by the Russian air strikes, amid Russian invasion.

Russian strikes obliterate Kyiv shopping mall leaving at least eight dead

A refugee woman holds a baby while waiting on a bus for Ukrainian police to check papers and belongings

Ukraine refuses Russia’s offer of safe passage out of Mariupol

Russia Ukraine War

Russia orders Ukrainians to lay down arms in besieged Mariupol

A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Chernobyl workers replaced after marathon stint following Russian takeover

Saudi Yemen

Yemen’s rebels launch drone and missile strikes at Saudi energy facilities

Sheriff’s Helicopter Crash California

Authorities investigate crash of sheriff’s helicopter in Los Angeles

France Presidential Election

French leftist Melenchon rallies before presidential vote

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Patriotic messages in tattoos and on billboards become popular in Ukraine

Bangladesh Ferry Sinks

Six people die as ferry sinks near Bangladesh’s capital

Damage in Mariupol

Mariupol art school used as bomb shelter destroyed in Russian attack, locals say

Israel Rabbi Funeral

Hundreds of thousands of mourners attend mass funeral of leading rabbi

Belgium Carnival Crash

Six killed as car hits revellers in Belgian town

Pop Francis

Pope condemns ‘repugnant and cruel’ war in Ukraine

Iran embassy, London

UK dual national Morad Tahbaz returned to prison in Iran, says lawyer

World News

See more World News

Mariupol has been targeted by Russian forces

Shocking drone footage shows scale of destruction in besieged city of Mariupol

6 days ago

Elon Musk has challenged Putin to a 'fight for Ukraine'

Elon Musk challenges Putin to 'single combat' for Ukraine

6 days ago

Chris Cleave was shot dead by hitmen in Mexico

Tributes paid after British businessman 'shot dead in front of daughter' in Mexico

6 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Sadiq Khan criticised the Government over Grenfell recommendations

'Not one recommendation' from Grenfell inquiry has been completed by Govt, says Mayor

1 hour ago

Young police recruits have been criticised

'Woke' police force recruits 'get sick when blue lights are on and bring parents to work'

2 hours ago

Boris Johnson is said to be hoping to visit Kyiv if a plan can be worked out

Boris 'wants to visit Kyiv' as security officials 'have kittens over the idea'

3 hours ago

Concert For Ukraine.

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran to perform at Concert For Ukraine

9 hours ago

P&O has been condemned for its mass sacking of 800 staff.

Calls for P&O to reinstate crew as Labour demands end to 'scandalous' fire and rehire

11 hours ago

David Beckham has handed over control of his Instagram to Iryna, who is head of the regional perinatal centre and a child anaesthesiologist in Kyiv.

David Beckham hands over Instagram account to hero Ukrainian doctor

13 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police