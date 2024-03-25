‘Malicious’ cyber hacks launched by China thwarted as UK announces new sanctions

Oliver Dowden says two individuals and a company have been sanctioned by the UK government. Picture: Parliament TV/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Chinese state-affiliated actors were responsible for two "malicious" cyber campaigns which targeted "both our democratic institutions and parliamentarians", Oliver Dowden has confirmed amid new sanctions on China.

In the address to MPs, Dowden said the UK's allies, including the United States, will be issuing similar statements to "hold China to account for the ongoing patterns of hostile activity targeting our collective democracies".

He added two people and a company linked to the Chinese state have been sanctioned by the UK Government.

"First, the compromise of the United Kingdom Electoral Commission between 2021 and 2022, which was announced last summer," Mr Dowden said.

"And second, attempted reconnaissance activity against UK parliamentary accounts in a separate campaign in 2021."

Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, who's among MPs being targeted, says we can't be "bullied" by Beijing. Picture: Getty Images

Mr Dowden further added it is “almost certain” that the China state-affiliated APT 31 group “conducted reconnaissance activity” against UK parliamentarians in 2021.

The email campaign was blocked by Parliament's cyber security measures and it was "entirely unsuccessful".

Earlier on Moday, a number of MPs claimed to have been subjected to "harassment, impersonation and attempted hacking from China for some time."

At a press conference in London, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Tim Loughton and Stewart McDonald called for a "new era" in UK-China relations, with Sir Iain adding they cannot be "bullied" by Beijing.

In his address, Dowden described the targeting of members of the House as "completely unacceptable".

