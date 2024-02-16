Breaking News

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis as he vows to 'live my life as normal'

Sir Chris Hoy has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy has revealed that he is being treated for cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Team GB legend said he was diagnosed last year but wanted it to remain private, adding that his treatment is going "really well".

He said he is "optimistic" and "positive" and is still working and riding his bike as he aims to live his life as normal.

In a statement, the Olympian said: "I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.

"I'm currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care.

"For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced. Whilst I'm thankful for any support, I'd like to deal with this privately.

"My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.

Read more: ‘I love my family’: Prince Harry says he was ‘grateful’ to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy is being treated for cancer. Picture: Alamy

"I'm optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I'm truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult.

"However, I currently feel fine - I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal."

"It's an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can't wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all."

Sir Chris took four Olympic titles alongside his 11 world and two Commonwealth wins.

He won his first medal in the Sydney Olympics, took gold in Athens and led Britain's hugely successful cycling team to glory in Beijing in 2008.

Hoy won three gold medals in China, the best track cycling achievement since 1904, for which he was knighted and voted Britain's sports person of the year.

Sir Chris became Britain's greatest cyclist. Picture: Alamy

At the London games in 2012, he served as GB's flag-bearer and took his gold medal haul to six, becoming the most successful Olympic cyclist in history. He would eventually be matched by Jason Kenny at the 2016 games.

In between the Olympics, he won 11 golds during world championship competitions.

Hoy, who was born and raised in Edinburgh, has a velodrome named after him in Glasgow. It was built for the 2014 Commonwealth Games there, which took place a year after he retired from competitive cycling.

He has continued attending the Olympics in a media role.

It comes days after the King announced he was diagnosed with cancer, and has started treatment.

The Palace has not revealed what type of cancer he has.