Former Conservative whip Chris Pincher quits as MP after losing appeal over groping allegations

7 September 2023, 09:40

Former Tory whip Chris Pincher has said he is resigning as an MP after losing his appeal against a suspension for drunkenly groping two men, paving the way for another by-election for Rishi Sunak's Conservatives.

Mr Pincher said he did not want to put any "further uncertainty" on his constituents in Tamworth, in the West Midlands, and has "made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons".

In a statement, he said: "I have said already that I will not stand at the next general election.

"However, following the Independent Expert Panel's decision I wanted to talk to my office team and family.

"I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons.

"Tamworth is a wonderful place and it has been an honour to represent its people.

"I shall make no further comment at this time."

