Red Bull sends Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner to secret location for lawyer grilling in late U-turn

Horner faces his grilling on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Red Bull has changed the location of Christian Horner's hearing on Friday to a secret venue in a late U-turn.

The Formula One team is due to have their racing boss undergo a grilling by a lawyer after a female colleague accused him of "inappropriate behaviour".

It is thought the claims revolve around his management style. Mr Horner, who is the husband of Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, denies the accusation.

A hearing was due to be held at the team's Milton Keynes base but it will now take place at a secret location after intense media focus on the case.

Mr Horner, 50, faces quizzing from an independent KC and The Times suggested it could be held at the lawyer's offices.

While waiting for questioning, he has still been going to work alongside the female colleague.

This week, he took part in filming for the new Red Bull F1 car's launch on February 15 - the date by which the Austrian business hoped the matter would be resolved by.

Bosses now hope it will be sorted before the start of the new season in Bahrain on March 2.

The team said earlier in the week: "After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

The case, which some reports have suggested is part of a power struggle at Red Bull, has put the team under a cloud ahead of the new season.

That's despite their dominance in the sport in recent years, which has seen their car out-compete all rivals with Max Verstappen picking up successive drivers' championships.