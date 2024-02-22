Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner wants investigation finished 'as soon as possible' as new F1 season looms

22 February 2024, 15:34

Christian Horner denies the allegations against him
Christian Horner denies the allegations against him. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Christian Horner hopes his future as Red Bull's F1 boss will be sorted "as soon as possible" as he fights for his job.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The team principal is under investigation within the energy drinks giant over an accusation of "inappropriate behaviour", which he completely denies.

The 50-year-old husband of Spice Girl Geri Halliwell spoke to the media on the second day of testing in Bahrain, where the 2024 F1 season begins next Saturday.

"As you are well aware there is a process going on which I form part of, and as I form part of that process, I am afraid I cannot comment on it," he said.

Asked about a timeline, he said: "I am dreadfully sorry but I really can't comment on the process or the timescale.

Read more: Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner breaks silence over 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations

Christian Horner, who is married to Geri Halliwell, has said he wants the investigation into his alleged behaviour to be concluded as soon as possible
Christian Horner, who is married to Geri Halliwell, has said he wants the investigation into his alleged behaviour to be concluded as soon as possible. Picture: Getty

"Everybody would like a conclusion as soon as possible. But I am really not at liberty to comment about the process."

Sources suggest it could be resolved by March 2, the first race of the season.

Red Bull is said to hope it will be concluded by then to prevent it doing any damage to their hopes of retaining the constructors and drivers' championships after a dominant 2023 campaign.

The team won all but one of the 22 races.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, has called for the investigation to be transparent while McLaren's Zak Brown said the allegations are "extremely serious".

"Red Bull Corporation has launched an investigation, and all we hope and assume is that it will be handled in a very transparent way, and as the FIA and Formula One has said, swiftly, because these are not the headlines that Formula One wants or needs at this time," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alexei Navalny's mother says she is being 'blackmailed' by the Kremlin

Alexei Navalny’s mother ‘blackmailed’ by Kremlin with threat to 'do something' to the corpse of Putin's arch enemy

Vladimir Putin

Putin takes co-pilot’s seat during flight of nuclear-capable bomber

Constance Marten was given almost £50,000 from her trust fund in the months before she disappeared with her partner

Fugitive Constance Marten ‘was given £50k from trust fund months before she disappeared’

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings and a mosque in Rafah

Gaza air strikes leave at least 48 people dead, health officials say

Britain has announced a package of sanctions aimed at targetting Russia’s supply chain for weapons

Russia to be 'starved' of weapons as UK announces further sanctions

The ESPS Almirante Juan de Borbon docked at the Southampton port on Thursday.

Five Nato warships call in at UK port ahead of alliance's largest exercise since the Cold War

Bobi poses for a photo with his Guinness World Record certificates

Guinness World Records annuls ‘oldest dog ever’ title for dead Bobi

Volkswagen badge

More than 261,000 cars in US recalled by Volkswagen amid fuel leak fears

Kevin Hollinrake announced the scope of the legislation today. The Horizon IT scandal saw more than 700 subpostmasters and subpostmistresses wrongly convicted

Hundreds of Post Office scandal victims set to be cleared as details of new legislation announced

A Polish border guard gives instructions as drivers wait to cross the border into Ukraine at Medyka

Polish PM makes border crossing pledge after blockades by farmers

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss through an autoimmune response

Alopecia breakthrough as NHS rolls out treatment for the first time

The golf-pro was left stunned over the incident.

'You shouldn't be doing it like that': Cringeworthy moment woman golf pro 'mansplained' to before perfect shot

The family of former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has thanked fans for the "outpouring of love".

Grieving family of Robin Windsor tell of 'shock and grief' as star's cause of death remains unknown

Police and ambulances at the scene of the attack in Wuppertal

Four pupils injured after stabbing attack at school in Germany

(Main image) Davies (L) and Baird (R) were last seen on Monday. (Right) A picture posted on Instagram by the couple four days ago

Police launch hunt for missing TV presenter amid fears he was ‘being stalked by cop ex-lover’

Sir Keir Starmer has denied leaning on Sir Lindsay Hoyle over a ceasefire vote

Keir Starmer denies threatening Commons speaker over Gaza ceasefire vote as embattled Hoyle vows to carry on

Latest News

See more Latest News

The person gave a candid account of how their grandmother repeatedly tried to kill them and their family members

Grandma repeatedly tried to kill father and son with poisoned cake and sabotaged ladder 'because their skin was brown’
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle apologises after chaos in the Commons over Gaza vote

Full list of MPs who have demanded Speaker Lindsay Hoyle quit after Commons chaos. Where does your MP stand?
Sebastien Lecornu

Russia threatened to shoot down French flights, defence minister claims

Cruise is said to have split with Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise in shock 'split' with Russian socialite girlfriend after series of London dates

Robin Windsor was an ambassador for SANE

Strictly star Robin Windsor opened up about his mental health in clip filmed before his death
X, formerly known as Twitter, has been blocked in Pakistan

Social media users in Pakistan hit as regulators block X

Chad Franke celebrated after his mother Ruby Frankewas sentenced to up to 60 years in prison

Son of jailed child abuser and parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke jokes about his mum going to prison
Czech farmers in tractors make their way to the Hodonin/Holic border crossing

Tractor protest against EU agricultural policies held by Czech farmers

Jayden Archer with fiancee Beth King (l)

Motocross superstar dies aged 27 while trying ‘world’s most dangerous trick’

Esther Martin died after being attacked by two XL Bullies, inquest hears

Grandmother died from 'unsurvivable' XL Bully bites while visiting her 11-year-old grandson

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit