Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner wants investigation finished 'as soon as possible' as new F1 season looms

Christian Horner denies the allegations against him. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Christian Horner hopes his future as Red Bull's F1 boss will be sorted "as soon as possible" as he fights for his job.

The team principal is under investigation within the energy drinks giant over an accusation of "inappropriate behaviour", which he completely denies.

The 50-year-old husband of Spice Girl Geri Halliwell spoke to the media on the second day of testing in Bahrain, where the 2024 F1 season begins next Saturday.

"As you are well aware there is a process going on which I form part of, and as I form part of that process, I am afraid I cannot comment on it," he said.

Asked about a timeline, he said: "I am dreadfully sorry but I really can't comment on the process or the timescale.

Christian Horner, who is married to Geri Halliwell, has said he wants the investigation into his alleged behaviour to be concluded as soon as possible. Picture: Getty

"Everybody would like a conclusion as soon as possible. But I am really not at liberty to comment about the process."

Sources suggest it could be resolved by March 2, the first race of the season.

Red Bull is said to hope it will be concluded by then to prevent it doing any damage to their hopes of retaining the constructors and drivers' championships after a dominant 2023 campaign.

The team won all but one of the 22 races.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, has called for the investigation to be transparent while McLaren's Zak Brown said the allegations are "extremely serious".

"Red Bull Corporation has launched an investigation, and all we hope and assume is that it will be handled in a very transparent way, and as the FIA and Formula One has said, swiftly, because these are not the headlines that Formula One wants or needs at this time," he said.