Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner 'accused of sending sexually suggestive messages to female employee'

16 February 2024, 18:45 | Updated: 16 February 2024, 18:51

New allegations against Horner have emerged
New allegations against Horner have emerged. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner has been accused of sending "sexually suggestive" messages to a former employee, it has been claimed.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports lawyers for the Red Bull F1 boss offered her £650,000 after it emerged she wanted to publish the allegations.

He has been under investigation within Red Bull over claims of "inappropriate behaviour" against a female employee, something he has totally denied.

Horner, 50, is yet to respond to the new claims. His representatives were approached for comment, with De Telegraaf saying Horner "did not want to respond to questions".

The newspaper said it had seen messages which were "sexually orientated" and that they were sent over an extended period of time".

Read more: Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner breaks silence over 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations

The alleged messages have been saved and given to a barrister who is running the inquiry into Horner's conduct after a complaint was made in December.

An independent lawyer grilled Horner for eight hours last Friday, but he was not asked to resign and did not offer to do so.

He continues to fight for his job in the F1 team, in which he has overseen Red Bull's return to dominance with star driver Max Verstappen and the best car on the grid.

It has been reported he continues to have the support of Chalerm Yoovidhya, the Red Bull majority shareholder.

But the saga is threatening to derail the start to the F1 season, which kicks off in Bahrain in weeks.

He appeared at his team's car launch on Thursday and he was asked about the allegations.

"Inevitably there has been a distraction, but the team are very together," he said.

"Everybody's focused on the season ahead, so it's been very much business as normal and the support has been fantastic.

"In situations like these, you see where the strengths are, and it's been overwhelming, the support that I've had from within the team.

"The drivers have been incredibly good, the partners, it's been incredible.

"There have been some allegations made, which I fully deny, so that the investigation is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead, and hopefully it will be concluded in the near future."

Halliwell was said to be in "floods of tears" and fears her life is "unravelling", having leaned on fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham for support.

"She is insisting Christian has done nothing wrong," a source has said.

