Christmas dementia alarm issued by NHS after spike in diagnoses across 2024

23 December 2024, 00:02

Families are being urged to be on the lookout for dementia symptoms as they see relatives at Christmas by NHS bosses, as the health service revealed a spike in diagnoses of the conditions.
Families are being urged to be on the lookout for dementia symptoms as they see relatives at Christmas by NHS bosses, as the health service revealed a spike in diagnoses of the conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Families are being urged to be on the lookout for dementia symptoms as they see relatives at Christmas by NHS bosses, as the health service revealed a spike in diagnoses of the conditions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

November figures from the health service revealed 499,068 people have received a dementia diagnosis - a jump of 19,416 in a year.

Care minister Stephen Kinnock said a timely diagnosis is "vital" to ensure patients can access the care and support they need as early as possible.

Common symptoms include forgetfulness, irritability, struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word and being confused about time and place, and the NHS is encouraging people to get checked if they experience any early signs.

Read More: Mohamed Al Fayed 'faked dementia to avoid police sex crimes probe', tycoon's son says

Read More: The Wanted star Max George gives health update amid battle with heart condition

Dr Jeremy Isaacs, NHS England national clinical director for dementia, said: "Dementia often develops slowly and might not be apparent during a brief interaction, but with family and friends gathering at Christmas perhaps for the first time in months, there is an opportunity to spot the signs of this condition.

"Thanks to patients and families coming forward, and the hard work of NHS staff, we have a record almost half a million people diagnosed with dementia, most of whom are living in their own homes with support from family and friends."

File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man holding a walking stick.
Care minister Stephen Kinnock said a timely diagnosis is "vital" to ensure patients can access the care and support they need as early as possible. Picture: Alamy

Jennifer Keen, head of policy at Alzheimer's Society, backed the drive to encourage people to check symptoms.

She said: "Around one million people are living with dementia in the UK.

"Christmas should be a happy time when families often get together.

"But sadly, for some people it will be the first time they notice changes in their loved ones showing signs of dementia.

"A third of people living with dementia in England don't have a diagnosis.

"Getting a diagnosis can be daunting but we believe it's better to know.

"An early and accurate diagnosis can open the door to vital care, support and treatment.

"It can also help people to manage their symptoms and avoid ending up in crisis.

"We welcome the drive to ensure more people get a dementia diagnosis and the lifechanging help they need."

Dementia was the leading cause of death in the UK in 2023 - with 75,393 people dying from the disease last year, compared with 74,261 in the previous 12 months and 69,178 in 2021, according to Alzheimer's Research UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Brazil Santa Claus Amazon

Santa braves sticky heat of Amazon jungle to bring gifts to children

Subway Burning

New York City police make arrest after grim death of woman lit on fire on subway

The Government could face a vote on denying WASPI compensation.

Government facing Commons vote amid WASPI women 'betrayal'

The UK economy is 'headed for the worst of all worlds', business leaders have warned Chancellor Rachel Reeves after her Budget.

UK economy 'headed for worst of all worlds', CBI tells Rachel Reeves after Budget fiasco

Donald Trump has suggested he may try to regain control on the Panama Canal after describing the deal to sell the passage to Panama as 'foolish'.

Trump suggests he wants to regain control of Panama Canal when he assumes the Presidency

Reform UK has multiple billionaires ready to donate to the party, treasurer Nick Candy has said as rumour swirl over a potential £100 million influx from Elon Musk.

'Multiple billionaires' want to donate to Reform UK, party treasurer says amid Musk rumours

A plane crash at Belfast City Airport has caused massive delays after gale-force winds forced the Aer Lingus flight to attempt a 'hard' landing.

Plane crash at Belfast Airport amid gale-force winds causes travel chaos

Police carry out an investigation by houses that were hit by a plane in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil

10 killed as small plane crashes in Brazilian town popular with tourists

President-elect Donald Trump has poked fun at Democrat attacks on his ally and major donor Elon Musk's influence over his incoming administration.

Trump jokes about Elon Musk becoming President after Democrats took aim at Tesla founder's influence

The sun shines on to Vasquez Cirque, new terrain for Winter Park Resort, Winter Park, Colorado

174 skiers and snowboarders rescued after ski lift in Colorado cracks

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona

Trump threatens to try to take back Panama Canal

A woman has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Lincoln Button after the youngster was found dead in Essex last Sunday.

Woman, 35, charged with murder of five-year-old Lincoln Button in Essex

Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, in a scene from Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic 3 speeds past Mufasa: The Lion King at box office

People admire the 18th century Trevi Fountain, one of Rome’s most famous landmarks, as it reopens to the public after undergoing maintenance

Rome’s Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation work

A couple embrace in front of a sea of flowers outside a church

What is known about the German Christmas market attack and its impact

King Charles has stripped chocolate giant Cadbury of its Royal Warrant, and it's thought his new health-conscious diet could have spurred the decision

King Charles strips UK brands of royal warrant - including Cadbury and Marmite

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Corridoio Vasariano or Vasari Corridor in Florence, central Italy

Secret Florence passage that Medici family used to move safely reopens to public

Blake Lively and Coleen Hoover at the It Ends With Us film premiere

Blake Lively supported by It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover after accusing co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment
Debris on the ground after helicopter crash, with people looking on

Four killed as helicopter ambulance crashes on take-off in Turkey

She showed fans her scar during an Instagram livestream.

Davina McCall shows off her scar after brain tumour surgery as she gets haircut from her partner
People walking amongst rubbled and the remains of homes

Five children among 22 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Police officer at cordon beside Christmas market stalls

German authorities were warned about Christmas market attack suspect last year

Pope Francis on large screen in front of faithful in St Peter's Square

Pope in plea for ceasefires to end ‘cruelty’ of conflicts around the world

Man checking wiring outside damaged high-rise building

Russian fuel depot hit by Ukrainian drones for second time

Nigel Farage said he is prepared to use Reform as a bridge to support UK-US relations

Nigel Farage offers to help UK ambassador Lord Mandelson win over Trump on tariffs

Lucy Powell speaks to LBC's Lewis Goodall

Elon Musk could 'disrupt our democratic system' with £100 million Reform UK donation, Lucy Powell warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

Princess Kate planned carol service with help of grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities.

Princess Beatrice to join Royal Family Christmas lunch after shamed dad Andrew uninvited from festivities
Prince Andrew with suspected Chinese spy Yang Tengbo

Prince Andrew boasted of getting account at Chinese state-owned bank in 2008

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News