Christmas dementia alarm issued by NHS after spike in diagnoses across 2024

Families are being urged to be on the lookout for dementia symptoms as they see relatives at Christmas by NHS bosses, as the health service revealed a spike in diagnoses of the conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Families are being urged to be on the lookout for dementia symptoms as they see relatives at Christmas by NHS bosses, as the health service revealed a spike in diagnoses of the conditions.

November figures from the health service revealed 499,068 people have received a dementia diagnosis - a jump of 19,416 in a year.

Care minister Stephen Kinnock said a timely diagnosis is "vital" to ensure patients can access the care and support they need as early as possible.

Common symptoms include forgetfulness, irritability, struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word and being confused about time and place, and the NHS is encouraging people to get checked if they experience any early signs.

Dr Jeremy Isaacs, NHS England national clinical director for dementia, said: "Dementia often develops slowly and might not be apparent during a brief interaction, but with family and friends gathering at Christmas perhaps for the first time in months, there is an opportunity to spot the signs of this condition.

"Thanks to patients and families coming forward, and the hard work of NHS staff, we have a record almost half a million people diagnosed with dementia, most of whom are living in their own homes with support from family and friends."

Care minister Stephen Kinnock said a timely diagnosis is "vital" to ensure patients can access the care and support they need as early as possible. Picture: Alamy

Jennifer Keen, head of policy at Alzheimer's Society, backed the drive to encourage people to check symptoms.

She said: "Around one million people are living with dementia in the UK.

"Christmas should be a happy time when families often get together.

"But sadly, for some people it will be the first time they notice changes in their loved ones showing signs of dementia.

"A third of people living with dementia in England don't have a diagnosis.

"Getting a diagnosis can be daunting but we believe it's better to know.

"An early and accurate diagnosis can open the door to vital care, support and treatment.

"It can also help people to manage their symptoms and avoid ending up in crisis.

"We welcome the drive to ensure more people get a dementia diagnosis and the lifechanging help they need."

Dementia was the leading cause of death in the UK in 2023 - with 75,393 people dying from the disease last year, compared with 74,261 in the previous 12 months and 69,178 in 2021, according to Alzheimer's Research UK.