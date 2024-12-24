Christmas travel chaos as overturned lorry causes M40 closure - as thousands forced to re-route amid train cancellations

Christmas getaway chaos as M40 closure sees thousands forced to find alternate routes - as trains face cancellations. Picture: Alamy / NH

By Danielle de Wolfe

The journey home for Christmas is set to be plagued by severe delays and cancellations after a major UK motorway was closed after a lorry overturned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) overturned on the M40 in Oxfordshire during the early hours of Tuesday.

The overturned lorry could be seen balancing on the edge of a motorway at a 45 degree angle as those already on the stretch or carriageway were escorted away from the scene by police.

National Highways confirmed all lanes between junctions J8A for Waterstock and J6 for Lewknor have been closed as a result. The vehicle is continuing to cause major delays, rerouting journeys for those driving home in time for December 25.

A day traditionally plagued by traffic as Christmas Eve travellers dash home for the holidays, this year has seen a string of major incidents cause travel disruption across the UK - and beyond.

The Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) overturned on the M40 in Oxfordshire during the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: National Highways

Across the train network, delays and cancellations saw travellers rerouted or delayed - notably from major London terminal Waterloo, with National Rail citing emergency engineering works.

The work are set to be "taking place in the Clandon area, blocking all lines until the end of the day" they updated.

"A revised train service will be in place between London Waterloo and Effingham Junction, with some services diverting between London Waterloo and Guildford."

They added that services may be "subject to further alterations or cancellations" and urged customers to check before travelling.

Elsewhere, services between Newcastle and Ashington are also facing delays and cancellations due to a shortage of train staff.

The M6 has been closed between Junction 36 and 35 Southbound near Carnforth in Lancashire at around 7pm after a lorry carrying a trailer crashed through the central reservation from North to South. Picture: Alamy

The vast majority of services in and out of London Euston, London Victoria and London Kings Kross appear to be running without delays.

However, trains travelling between Portsmouth Harbour and Eastleigh, Basingstoke, Farnborough, Guildford and London Waterloo are set to face significant delays.

Additionally routes between Portsmouth & Southsea and Southampton Central and London Waterloo, South West trains confirmed on Tuesday.

On the closed stretch of the M40, images from the scene released by National Highways show the vehicle teetering at a precarious angle.

Current delays on the stretch of carriageway are thought to be around 45 minutes as drivers are rerouted around the accident.

Meanwhile, trains travelling between Portsmouth Harbour and Eastleigh, Basingstoke, Farnborough, Guildford and London Waterloo are set for delays. Picture: Alamy

Following the earlier accident on the M40, Craig Sowden, Operations Manager for National Highways’ East region, advised drivers to avoid the area if they can.

He said: “This collision has left an HGV balancing precariously over a footpath used by members of the public below.

“We have looked at all possible options but the only way to manage this situation safely is to close the carriageway.

“We thank drivers for their patience and would advise them to allow extra time for their journeys.”

It comes as travellers around the world are preparing for Christmas heartache after US flight operator American Airlines grounded all flights to and from the US.

American Airlines has said all flights travelling internally in the US are now cancelled because of an unspecified 'technical issue'.

The technical issue has since been resolved.