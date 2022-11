Christmas is coming: Britain's festive markets listed and the big one that is not going ahead

Edinburgh Christmas Market. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Christmas is rapidly drawing in and the nation's festive markets are gearing up for this year's grand opening.

In recent years the UK has formed an increasingly strong Christmas market scene, with events most regular associated with European countries like Germany and Austria now a common feature in many towns and cities.

Some of the UK's Christmas markets have already been revealed for 2022, with the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and York all proving a hit after the year's of Covid lockdowns.

Leeds City Council has called off the city's famous market due to budget issues post-Covid lockdown.

Christmas Market in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Here are a list of 60 Christmas markets::