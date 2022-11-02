Exclusive

Cross-party alliance to ensure Matt Hancock undergoes worst I'm A Celeb jungle experience

2 November 2022, 09:35 | Updated: 2 November 2022, 09:57

What Matt Hancock looks like Vs What he could look like in the jungle
What Matt Hancock looks like Vs What he could look like in the jungle. Picture: Alamy/ITV/UK Parliament

By Sam Sholli

Labour and Tory MPs will unite to ensure Matt Hancock gets "his fill of creepy crawlies", according to the Shadow Health Secretary.

His words come as Matt Hancock has decided to head to the jungles of Australia after signing up for the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Met Out of Here! - to the fury of Downing Street and the Tory party.

The former Health Secretary and current MP for West Suffolk is the twelfth name to be confirmed to the ITV gameshow.

However, the disgraced politician has lost the Tory whip over the "serious" decision to take part.

READ MORE: Matt Hancock is entering the I'm A Celeb jungle to be 'where the people are' and not in 'ivory' Westminster towers

What Matt Hancock could look like in the jungle
What Matt Hancock could look like in the jungle. Picture: ITV/UK Parliament

The MP will join Boy George, Radio X host Chris Moyles, ex England rugby star Mike Tindall, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood and England football star Jill Scott in the jungle.

Nick Ferrari asked Labour Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting this morning: "Wes, how much would I have to pay you to go into the jungle to spend two or three weeks with Boy George eating kangaroos' penises?"

In response, Mr Streeting said: "You could not pay me.

READ MORE: ‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

"I mean, firstly politicians are not celebrities. We are people in a privileged position of trust and responsibility, and we should take our job seriously.

"And think I Matt Hancock has failed that test.

"But also, there is no way you would get me eating any of that stuff or crawling around near those creepy crawlies.

I'm A Celebrity 2022 contestants
I'm A Celebrity 2022 contestants. Picture: ITV

"But I can tell you that, on a unifying cross party note, every Conservative and Labour MP will be phoning in to make sure that Matt Hancock gets his fill of creepy crawlies.

"I think that is the least he deserves for abandoning his responsibilities, his constituents and his country."

William Hill has earmarked Matt Hancock as an outsider to win the series, with odds of 20-1.

