‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“He thinks he’s cheeky Matty Hancock!”, says James O’Brien, as he muses over the potential reasons why the disgraced former Health Secretary is joining the latest line up for the reality TV show.

James O’Brien took aim at Matt Hancock today after it was announced the former Health Secretary would be on I’m a Celebrity.

James began by reading out a quote from one of the former cabinet member’s allies, who was speaking to the Political Editor of The Times, Steven Swinford.

“Matt’s of the view that we must embrace popular culture. Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is – a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations.”

“He just might be doing it for the money. He probably needs the money, I’d have thought, I don’t know”, James pondered.

The Tory whip has now been removed from the former Health Secretary, meaning he has been suspended as a Conservative MP.

“I suspect Matt Hancock’s self-image…is approximately 47,000 light years away from how we actually see Matt Hancock”, he jabbed.

James went on: “I think Matt Hancock believes that he will win over the hearts and minds of the population because he’s lived in this Tory bubble now for so long that he thinks that is reality.

“There aren’t that many people who are going to get a dose of reality by going on reality TV. It’s a bit of a misnomer.

“There is not much resemblance to reality for ten people living in a makeshift camp in the middle of an Australian jungle being challenged to jump off high platforms and eat various bugs and genitalia of exotic animals.”

In another swipe at the former member of the government, he said: “He thinks he’s a bit of a dude…He thinks he’s cheeky Matty Hancock!”

“He just needs to find a sidekick, he’ll be the new Ant and Dec! Who would be his sidekick? I dread to think frankly. Cummings? Matt and Dom?”

James also set out how quickly things took a turn for the politician.

“Not long ago you were quite a serious frontline politician”, he pointed out. “I grant you it didn’t go well, what with getting caught snogging your mistress in the office and talking absolute balderdash about what you’d done at the outset of that.”

“Do you reckon it’s all because Rishi Sunak snubbed him the other day?” he wondered, referring to the “hilarious” footage of the new Prime Minister appearing to ignore Mr Hancock but continuing to hug and shake hands with those congratulating him.

Twitter users offered their reasons for why he would go on the show, while others picked at failings during his time as Health Secretary under Boris Johnson.

He knows he’s going to lose his seat so he’s looking for a new career — john (@john43817938) November 1, 2022

He is going go for the money. Not coming out of public money so it’s his business — Trevor H (@PikeyTrev) November 1, 2022