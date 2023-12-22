Shocking moment Christmas tree topples over and crushes woman, 63, to death at festive market

By Kieran Kelly

A 63-year-old woman has died after being crushed by a falling Christmas tree.

The tree toppled over near a Christmas market in the Belgian city of Oudenaarde in the midst of a heavy storm, which brought strong winds.

Security footage shows the well-lit 66ft Christmas tree toppling over before collapsing next to the Christmas market on Thursday.

The victim was a 63-year-old woman, according to the Oost-Vlaanderen province prosecutor.

Kerstboom valt omver in Oudenaarde. Er valt 1 dodelijk slachtoffer. Een klimaatdode. ☝️ Vroeger waaide het niet. pic.twitter.com/9RRdB1V97r — Koen Godderis (@koengodderis) December 22, 2023

“The investigation will focus on whether the tree had been properly secured and will also look at the impact of the weather,” a spokesman said.

Two more women were injured by the tree. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Storm Pia has caused chaos across Europe, including the Netherlands, where a woman was killed by a falling tree on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the weather has contributed to travel chaos across the country, with a number of aeroplanes struggling to land during strong winds.