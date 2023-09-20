Cindy Crawford blasts Oprah for demanding she show off her body when she was 20

20 September 2023, 15:49

Cindy Crawford calls out Oprah years later claiming she treated her like a "chattel" in old interview.
Cindy Crawford calls out Oprah years later claiming she treated her like a "chattel" in old interview. Picture: Apple TV/Oprah Winfrey Network/Alamy

By Yasmeen ElTahan

Supermodel Cindy Crawford has called out Oprah Winfrey in a new documentary, accusing her of treating her like 'chattel'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oprah told her to 'show off her body' to an audience on national television during their 1986 interview.

In her new The Super Models documentary on Apple TV+, the former supermodel revealed details about the interaction.

Cindy was interviewed by Oprah in 1986, before she became one of the top supermodels of her time.

Read more: Oprah takes supplies to Maui shelter and urges more aid for wildfire evacuees

Read more: Meghan Markle 'wrote to King Charles about unconscious bias in royal family after bombshell Oprah interview'

In a clip from the documentary , Oprah is heard introducing the aspiring model before she asks: "Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a body."

Cindy Crawford is seen in the clip smiling albeit looking nervous.

Cindy Crawford looking nervous during the interview.
Cindy Crawford looking nervous during the interview. Picture: Oprah Winfrey Network

Years later, she has revealed that this made her feel like Oprah made her feel like a "child".

"I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard. When you look at it through today’s eyes, Oprah’s like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you’re worthy of being here'."

She adds: "In the moment I didn’t recognise it and watching it back I was like, "Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really." Especially from Oprah!"

Oprah asking Cindy to 'show off her body' in 1986 interview.
Oprah asking Cindy to 'show off her body' in 1986 interview. Picture: Oprah Winfrey Network

Later in the clip, Cindy Crawford's representative at the time, John Casablancas from Elite Modelling Agency foreshadowed her massive success.

"She’s getting a sense, and I’m saying it now on this program, if she wants to she can be number one in the business."

Cindy Crawford stood up looking uncomfortable during the interview.
Cindy Crawford stood up looking uncomfortable during the interview. Picture: Oprah Winfrey Network

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italy Iran Protests Anniversary

Iran passes stricter headscarf law days after protest anniversary

Children sleep in a shelter during shelling in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ceasefire deal agreed following fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, officials say

The Tesco paella sandwich has offended Spanish police

Stirring the pot: Spanish police's 'heresy' warning over Tesco paella sandwich on World Paella Day

Biden Climate Corps

Biden launches major New Deal-style climate programme

Strikes will hit commuters once again in September and October

Exact dates commuters will be hit by rail strikes in September and October

Quavo-Gun Violence Prevention

Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after nephew Takeoff’s death

Katy Perry sells her music catalogue for £180million as ex-husband Russell Brand faces serious sexual assault allegations

Katy Perry sells music catalogue for £180million as ex-husband Russell Brand faces serious sex assault allegations

The cyclists enjoyed a pleasant chat with King Charles before heading on their way

Moment cyclists bump into King Charles while out riding on Balmoral estate

The Marina Abramovic exhibition starts on Saturday

Visitors to Royal Academy exhibition have to squeeze past naked actors just to get in

Donald Trump Jr suggested his father had died in a hacked tweet

Donald Trump Jr hacked with wild posts including claims his dad has died and North Korea about to get 'smoked'

Charles was welcomed to France by Macron

Red white and bleu: French and British planes fly overhead as King Charles begins three-day visit to France

Debris was scattered in the sky after a tornado swept through a city in eastern China

Tornadoes kill 10 people in eastern China

A man uses the Airbnb smartphone app

Airbnb says it is cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 in 2023

Footage appears to show a security guard monitoring the mobile Ulez camera

'TfL hire private security' to monitor mobile Ulez cameras after weeks of damage by vandals

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October

A huge fire has broken out in an east London tower block

Huge fire tears through east London high-rise flat as 80 firefighters rush to the scene

Latest News

See more Latest News

Katy Perry shared her first social media post since the allegations emerged.

Katy Perry shares first social media post since sexual assault allegations made against ex-husband Russell Brand
Two strike days have been announced for October

More misery for commuters as Tube staff to strike again on two dates in October

Jon Venables is to be granted a parole hearing. He tortured and killed James Bulger in 1993

James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables granted private parole hearing and could be freed by Christmas
Rishi Sunak is taking flak as the Government is planning to water down net zero pledges

Boris blasts Rishi over Net Zero plans as PM poised to 'water down' climate change commitments
Books that have been the subject of complaints from parents

Challenges to library books in US continue at record pace in 2023, figures show

David Beckham has spoken out about Sir Alex Ferguson's boot kick

David Beckham admits lunging at Sir Alex Ferguson after Manchester Utd boss kicked boot at him in rage
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India advises citizens to be careful if travelling to Canada as rift escalates

Heathrow is trying to save staff Ulez fees

Heathrow bosses look to help staff beat Ulez charge by turning golf club into park and ride
Melvin Emde was reported missing while kayaking in August

Missking kayaker arrested for 'faking his own death' to dodge child rape charge

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk

UN urges Taliban government to stop torture and protect rights of detainees

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit