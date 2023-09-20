Cindy Crawford blasts Oprah for demanding she show off her body when she was 20

Cindy Crawford calls out Oprah years later claiming she treated her like a "chattel" in old interview. Picture: Apple TV/Oprah Winfrey Network/Alamy

By Yasmeen ElTahan

Supermodel Cindy Crawford has called out Oprah Winfrey in a new documentary, accusing her of treating her like 'chattel'.

Oprah told her to 'show off her body' to an audience on national television during their 1986 interview.

In her new The Super Models documentary on Apple TV+, the former supermodel revealed details about the interaction.

Cindy was interviewed by Oprah in 1986, before she became one of the top supermodels of her time.

In a clip from the documentary , Oprah is heard introducing the aspiring model before she asks: "Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a body."

Cindy Crawford is seen in the clip smiling albeit looking nervous.

Cindy Crawford looking nervous during the interview. Picture: Oprah Winfrey Network

Years later, she has revealed that this made her feel like Oprah made her feel like a "child".

"I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard. When you look at it through today’s eyes, Oprah’s like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you’re worthy of being here'."

She adds: "In the moment I didn’t recognise it and watching it back I was like, "Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really." Especially from Oprah!"

Oprah asking Cindy to 'show off her body' in 1986 interview. Picture: Oprah Winfrey Network

Later in the clip, Cindy Crawford's representative at the time, John Casablancas from Elite Modelling Agency foreshadowed her massive success.

"She’s getting a sense, and I’m saying it now on this program, if she wants to she can be number one in the business."