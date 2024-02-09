Breaking News

Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi jumped off a bridge into the River Thames and drowned, police believe

Police have said it is 'quite likely' suspect Ezedi has gone into the River Thames. Picture: PA

By Jenny Medlicott

Police believe chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi may have thrown himself off Chelsea Bridge and drowned in the Thames rather than turn himself in.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Metropolitan police officers have been chasing the 35-year-old Afghan asylum seeker since Wednesday, January 31, after he doused a mother and her two daughters in a chemical.

The force has now said that their working hypothesis is that suspect Ezedi has “gone into the water” after he was last seen on Chelsea Bridge at 11.27pm on the night of the attack last week.

In a briefing at Scotland Yard, Commander Jon Savell said: "We have spent the last 24 hours meticulously following the CCTV, and it's our main working hypothesis that he's now gone into the water.

"We have looked at all of the available cameras and angles, and with the assistance of Transport for London and CCTV from buses that were travelling over the bridge at the relevant time and there is no sighting of him coming off the bridge."

Police believe Clapham chemical suspect Abdul Ezedi threw himself into the River Thames

The force said Ezedi may “never” surface if he has gone into the river.

Commander Jon Savell said: "At this time of year, the Thames is very fast flowing, very wide and full of lots of snags.

"It is quite likely that if he has gone in the water, he won't appear for maybe up to a month and it's not beyond possibility that he may never actually surface."

It comes after officers from the Metropolitan and Northumbria police services executed warrants at addresses associated with the suspect, including his place of work, in the north Tyneside area, the forces announced on Thursday.

More updates to follow