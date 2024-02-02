Clapham chemical attack: How it unfolded and what we know so far

2 February 2024, 09:44 | Updated: 2 February 2024, 09:55

A total of 12 people have been injured, according to Met police chief Mark Rowley..
A total of 12 people have been injured, according to Met police chief Mark Rowley. Picture: Alamy, Met Police
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Police are on the hunt for a man who maimed a mother and her two daughters with a corrosive substance, thought to be alkaline oven cleaner, in south London on Wednesday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two days on from the attack, the search for Abdul Shokoor Ezedi continues.

When and where did the Clapham chemical attack unfold?

At around 7.25pm on Wednesday, a white Huyandi pulled over on Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common, south London.

Read more: Live: Manhunt for Clapham chemical attack suspect with 'significant injuries' continues

Who were the victims of the chemical attack?

A total of 12 people have been injured, according to Met police chief Mark Rowley.

Ezedi is thought to have grabbed the youngest daughter and put her in the car.

The mother and elder daughter, 10, attempted to intervene but then Ezedi threw the substance at them.

CCTV footage shows the attacker running around the car, slamming the rear door, before clambering into the driver's seat.

Then, the woman and her daughter can be seen reaching out towards each other, with one hand, and clutching their eyes with the other.

Residents saw a distressing scene, as the woman, 31, emerged from the vehicle, screaming: "Help, help" in the street.

Remaining in the car was a young girl, aged two or three, banging on the car window.

Then Ezedi,came out of the car, opened the child’s door and pulled her out.

The woman knew her attacker, Streatham MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy has told LBC News.
The woman knew her attacker, Streatham MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy has told LBC News. Picture: Met Police

According to a witness: "He grabbed one of the two children and violently grabbed them and slammed them on the floor".

The woman then shouted: "My eyes! My eyes! Call the police, my eyes!"

Her lips looked black and her skin looked burned, according to a witness who tried to chase the attacker.

The woman knew her attacker, Streatham MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy has told LBC News.

This gives the police a lead in tracking him down.

Read more: Clapham chemical attack fugitive snuck into Britain on lorry and was granted asylum after committing sex assault

Read more: Have-a-go hero bus driver rescued girl, 3, after she was 'thrown from a car' in Clapham chemical attack

Nick Ferrari condemns lawyers and politicians 'seeking to obstruct' our asylum laws

She said: "They’re not looking for someone I think that’s unknown to them, this individual was obviously known to the woman and the children who were attacked primarily, so they do have a lead and we hope that they will apprehend him very soon".

Also injured are four members of the public, with three discharged after being taken to hospital, and the fourth refusing treatment.

Five police officers also went to hospital but were later discharged.

Who is Abdul Shokoor Ezedi?

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi is 35 and a convicted sex attacker.

An image of Ezedi was released last night showing him in a branch of Tesco on Caledonian Road with significant injuries to the right side of his face.

In 2021 or 2022, he was granted asylum after converting to Christianity, with a priest vouching for the sex attacker.
In 2021 or 2022, he was granted asylum after converting to Christianity, with a priest vouching for the sex attacker. Picture: Met Police

It is understood that Ezedi, who travelled to the UK on the back of a lorry in 2016, was previously denied asylum twice in the UK.

In 2018, he was handed a suspended sentence for the "sexual assault" of an unpaid work order.

In 2021 or 2022, he was granted asylum after converting to Christianity, with a priest vouching for the sex attacker.

The priest said that Ezedi was "wholly committed" to his new religion, according to The Telegraph.

Ezedi was last seen in Caledonian Road, Islington, in North London, having initially travelled down from Newcastle.

The manhunt for Ezedi continues.

Members of the public have been warned against approaching the suspect and warned to call 999 immediately.
Members of the public have been warned against approaching the suspect and warned to call 999 immediately. Picture: Met Police

What are MP's calling for after the Clapham chemical attack?

Tory MPs have now begun calls for all asylum seekers who commit crimes in Great Britain to be deported.

Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge and the co-chair of the New Conservative group of MPs, told The Telegraph: "This shocking and tragic case is everybody's worst nightmare but it also shows the urgent need to tighten up our asylum processes."

Sir John Hayes, former minister and MP for South Holland and The Deepings, said he would be writing to the Home Secretary, James Cleverly, asking for an urgent review of the UK's asylum rules.

Tory MP on why we have to 'end the asylum merry-go-round' after Clapham chemical attack

Superintendent Cameron added that police were working with other agencies to locate Ezedi.

"So we're liaising with other partners agencies," he said.

"We're working alongside Northumbria (Police), we believe the male is from the Newcastle area.

"And he could be going back there, he may not be, but he could be.

"British Transport Police are also working alongside us as well. So we are working in collaboration with other agencies to try and locate this male."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on a special hotline 0207 175 2784. Members of the public have been warned against approaching the suspect and warned to call 999 immediately.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kenya fire

Death toll expected to rise after massive gas explosion in Kenyan capital

Bruce Springsteen's mother has died

Bruce Springsteen’s mother Adele dies aged 98 as singer shares emotional tribute

Road closed in Norway

Landslide and avalanche warnings issued as Norway battles extreme weather

Parents fail to understand the enormous risks of brain injury to their children when playing rugby, a study has warned

Rugby in schools is a form of child abuse, experts say

Sheep onboard stranded ship

Ship carrying livestock that was stranded at sea for month finally docks

Live
Police are still hunting for the suspect behind a chemical attack in Clapham

Live: Manhunt for Clapham chemical attack suspect with 'significant injuries' continues

Plane crash scene in Florida

Several dead as small plane crashes into mobile home park

Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day comes around again for Punxsutawney Phil

The International Court of Justice

Court to rule if Ukraine’s genocide case against Russia can proceed

Brianna was stabbed 28 times in the head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11 last year.

Brianna Ghey's teenage killers to be sentenced for murder and publicly named for first time

Exclusive
Junior doctors pictured at a picket line during strike action last year

Ministers splashed £100,000 on refurb of Matt Hancock's old office - while turning down pay hikes for junior doctors

The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

The average water bill is set to rise by around 6%

Average water bills in England and Wales to rise by £27 from April

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was granted asylum after being convicted of a sex assault.

Hunt for fugitive convicted sex attacker enters third day after mother and two daughters maimed in chemical attack

Kenya Fire

At least three people killed in Nairobi explosions

North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea tests more missiles as Kim Jong Un focuses on navy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boise Building Collapse

Hangar collapse investigation could take up to six months

Sir Mark Rowley has defended the special constable.

‘She was doing her best’: Met chief defends volunteer officer who told Christian busker ‘you can’t sing outside church’
Bradley Thomas' wife, Isabelle, has died after jumping off a hotel balcony.

Killers of the Flower Moon producer’s wife, 39, dies after jumping from hotel balcony in Los Angeles
Lindsey has spoken about the struggle of juggling her caring responsibilities.

‘I’m proud to help but it’s tough’: Rob Burrow’s wife opens up about heartbreaking challenges of caring for husband
The boy was stuck in the claw machine after climbing into the prize dispenser.

Toddler trapped in toy claw machine ‘has time of his life’ as police scramble to rescue him
Mason Rist and Max Dixon died at the weekend

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, charged with murders of two teenagers in Bristol over the weekend
Joe Biden

Joe Biden sanctions Israeli settlers who attacked Palestinians in the West Bank

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

US hints that major response to Iran-backed militias is imminent

Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari from Mercedes in shock move

Prince Harry has been warned to 'lay off' Kate Middleton

Harry warned to ‘lay off’ Kate as Meghan mulls ‘explosive’ career move

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair have a 'bunch of things' in development with Netflix.

Harry and Meghan working on a ‘bunch’ of ‘exciting’ new Netflix projects - including £3m film adaptation and TV series
Martin Bashir blamed discrimination over his race and class for the scandal that surrounded his deceit in obtaining an interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, newly released BBC emails have now revealed

Martin Bashir blamed Diana interview scandal on race and class discrimination, redacted documents reveal
Prince Harry

Harry wants second trial with Mirror publisher over phone-hacking claims despite winning £140k in December

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit