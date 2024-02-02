James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live
Live: Manhunt for Clapham chemical attack suspect with 'significant injuries' continues
2 February 2024, 08:51 | Updated: 2 February 2024, 08:57
A manhunt for the suspect behind the Clapham chemical attack is continuing into a third day.
Abdul Ezedi, 35, from the Newcastle area, has been described by police as having "significant injuries to the right side of his face".
He was last seen at a supermarket in north London on Wednesday evening - just over an hour after an attack on a 31-year-old woman and her two children, aged three and eight.
The victims are believed to be known to Ezedi.
He is understood to have been convicted of a sexual offence in 2018 and given a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court.
He is also a former asylum seeker from Afghanistan who travelled to the UK on a lorry in 2016, it emerged on Thursday.
Follow below for the latest live.
12 people injured in total in the attack
Earlier reports of the attack said that nine people were injured in the chemical attack in Clapham.
Met police chief Mark Rowley has now said that a total of 12 people were hurt.
These were:
On-the-run Abdul Ezedi pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault and one of exposure
On-the-run Abdul Ezedi pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault and one of exposure, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.
He was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on January 9, 2018, to a nine-week jail term suspended for two years for the sexual assault.
For the exposure he was given 36 weeks' imprisonment to be served consecutively, which was also suspended for two years.
Home Secretary 'should carry out detailed review of how Abdul Ezedi was granted asylum'
Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick has said that he expects the Home Secretary to carry out a "detailed review" of how Abdul Ezedi was granted asylum.
Mr Jenrick said the case raises "very serious concerns".
"I think we need to investigate the particular circumstances," he said.
"We shouldn't jump to conclusions, and I would expect the Home Secretary to conduct a detailed review of what has happened and what may have gone seriously wrong in this case, and to put that information in the public domain, such is the public interest."
Manhunt for Abdul Shokoor Ezedi continues
Abdul Ezedi, 35, from the Newcastle area, was described by police as having "significant injuries to the right side of his face".
He was last seen at a supermarket in north London on Thursday evening.
The sighting came a day after the chemical attack.
It is understood that Ezedi was convicted of a sexual offence in 2018.
It is also understood that he was granted asylum after two failed attempts.
'We must end asylum merry-go-round'
Children's minister David Johnston addressed plans to end the asylum merry-go-round after it was revealed that the attack suspect was a former asylum seeker who travelled to the UK by lorry in 2016.
"This is an absolutely horrific case which I know will have horrified everybody who has heard the details of it and my thought s are with the people affected..." Mr Johnston told LBC.
"The broader point is that this is exactly why we've had our plan to end the asylum merry-go-round because too often people have seen others be able to frustrate the legal system, keep making legal appeals and eventually claim asylum where it's very unclear that they should have been allowed to."
Chemical attack suspect is convicted sex offender
Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was handed a suspended sentence in 2018 for the "sexual assault" of an unpaid work order.
Suspect arrived in UK by lorry and was denied asylum twice
It is understood the attack suspect is a former asylum seeker who travelled to the UK by lorry in 2016.
He was previously denied asylum twice in the UK before it was granted to him in 2021 or 2022, according to reports.
New image of Clapham chemical attack suspect at Tesco in north London
A fresh image of the suspect in the chemical attack in Clapham has been released, showing a distinctive injury to the right of his face.
Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was last seen in Caledonian Road, Islington, in North London, having initially travelled down from Newcastle.
Police said he has suffered 'significant injuries' to the right side of his face and urged members of the public to get in touch if they see him.
They released a new image on Thursday evening, showing the extent of the injuries.
Heightened police presence in Caledonian Road
There was a heightened police presence on Caledonian Road this afternoon where Abdul Ezedi was last seen.
Unmarked cars with blue sirens could be seen dotted around the area on Thursday afternoon.
Police vans also drove around the area.