Live

Clapham chemical attack LIVE: Suspect Abdul Ezedi 'slammed girl, 3, to ground,' witness says

5 February 2024, 08:52

Police are still hunting for the suspect behind a chemical attack in Clapham
Police are still hunting for the suspect behind a chemical attack in Clapham. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Asher McShane

A manhunt for the suspect behind the Clapham chemical attack continues today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Abdul Ezedi, 35, from the Newcastle area, has been described by police as having "significant injuries to the right side of his face".

He was last seen at a supermarket in north London on Wednesday evening - just over an hour after an attack on a 31-year-old woman and her two children, aged three and eight.

The victims are believed to be known to Ezedi.

Read more: Hunt for fugitive convicted sex attacker enters third day after mother and two daughters maimed in chemical attack

He is understood to have been convicted of a sexual offence in 2018 and given a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court.

He is also a former asylum seeker from Afghanistan who travelled to the UK on a lorry in 2016, it emerged on Thursday.

Follow below for the latest live.

£20,000 reward offered

A £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the Clapham chemical attack suspect has been offered by Scotland Yard.

Read the full story here

Asher McShane

Hiding with 'allies' or may have taken his own life

A suspect who is the subject of a police manhunt in the Clapham chemical attack could have taken his own life or be using an ally to stay hidden, a former senior police officer has said.

Metropolitan Police officers have been searching for Abdul Ezedi since Wednesday after a 31-year-old woman and her daughters, aged eight and three, were attacked in Clapham.

Nick Aldworth, a former national counter-terrorism co-ordinator, told the BBC: "I think if we've not seen or heard from him in the the last couple of days, which appears to be the case, he's gone to ground, possibly supported by somebody... or it's not unlikely or improbable that he may have taken his own life. There is therefore a body to be found somewhere."

Mr Aldworth said the force would be tracking Ezedi's movements through public cameras, which had been a "very effective" method in previous cases.

Asked if the Met Police would now have a precise location for his whereabouts, he said: "I think they'll have a very good sense of what area he's in.

"What you can't discount of course is that he has been picked up by an ally and moved somewhere else, perhaps in a vehicle. The reason they've offered a £20,000 reward is usually because there's a sense that somebody inside the community might well be harbouring this individual."

Asher McShane

Suspect 'slammed child to the ground'

Prime suspect Abdul Ezedi “slammed a three year old girl to the ground like a wrestler” during the attack, a witness has claimed.

A woman, who asked to remain anonymous said she saw him  drag a child from a car before slamming her on the ground twice and running off. 

“The sound, the thud, the scream, that’s when I realised it was a little girl being slammed to the ground, like a WWF wrestling move,” she said.

Asher McShane

Manhunt continues on fifth day

Good morning, 

Our coverage continues today of the hunt for a man who carried out a chemical attack in Clapham.

Asher McShane

Clapham resident

Rachael, a Clapham resident who was injured in the chemical attack, has described the horror on Wednesday evening.

“The screaming was so intense, it sounded like something serious was going on out there. That made me go outside," she told The times.

“Initially I thought it was a car crash. But then I did see the man take the [youngest] child out [of the car] and I saw him throw the child — and just run off down the road.

"I called the police and an ambulance.

“I realised that the mum, her entire face was covered with the liquid and I knew it was some sort of acid or something.”

Will Taylor

03 Feb 2024

Clapham suspect was given permission to stay in UK on a 'margin call'

Ezedi was allowed to stay in the UK on a "margin call" likely influenced by his claimed conversion to Christianity.

That's despite repeat asylum rejections and a sexual assault conviction.

Read the latest here

Will Taylor

03 Feb 2024

Police raided Leytonstone flat in early hours of Friday

On Friday, the Met announced five properties had been raided in the search for the suspect.

One of the raids was reportedly carried out on a property in Leytonstone, east London where the suspect's brother is thought to live. 

Residents of the block of flats were reportedly evacuated at around 2am on Friday and questioned by officers. 

An audio recording obtained by Sky News of the evacuation hears officers instructing neighbours: “Show me your hands. How many of you are there? Come out slowly, put your hands on your heads and walk toward me. One by one, move to your right and keep going.

"We are police officers and we have a search warrant for this address. We are looking for someone. It's not safe for you to be in there."

It is thought the suspect’s brother was among the residents evacuated, although he claimed to have had no recent contact with Ezedi. 

Jennifer Medlicott

02 Feb 2024

Eyewitness tells LBC she ‘can’t sleep’ after witnessing attack

A resident of Lessar Avenue, the road where the attack happened, told LBC: “I saw the lady running around, screaming help.

“The oldest girl was outside of the car banging on the back window. The youngest child was on the back seat of the car.

“He had put her in the car I think. He flung the door open and dragged her out of the car by her legs. He threw her to the ground, it was so horrible.

“She was wearing a backpack. He picked her up again, lifted her by her backpack, and threw her back down to the ground. It’s like he said ‘ok, take it’.

“Even with an animal you can’t do that.”

“My kids are a similar age, they were all screaming. They are still so scared. All the time we are thinking about this. My youngest can’t sleep, and they keep asking me if they have caught the bad man.

“I cannot sleep without thinking of this family and what he did to the youngest girl.”

Jennifer Medlicott

02 Feb 2024

Mother injured in Clapham attack still "very poorly"

The 31-year-old mother, believed to be known to Ezedi, who was attacked with a corrosive alkaline substance remains "very poorly", police say.

She is sedated in hospital, and her injuries are thought to be "life-changing".

 The injuries to her daughters, aged three and eight, are "not likely to be life-changing", Commander Savell said.

Will Taylor

02 Feb 2024

'Hand yourself in'

Met Police Commander Jon Savell told Ezedi directly: “We’ve seen the images. You need some medical help, so do the right thing and hand yourself in.”

He told a press conference: "In terms of our manhunt for Ezedi, we've got a large team of very experienced detectives leading the manhunt, using all the tactics that you would expect us to use, lots of officers out on the ground.

"We're working very closely with colleagues from Transport for London, British Transport Police and our colleagues in Northumbria Police as well.

"Last night, five search warrants were executed - two in East London and three up in Newcastle. We've recovered some significant and important pieces of evidence which will help with our investigation."

Will Taylor

02 Feb 2024

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China Australia Writer

Australia appalled at China’s suspended death sentence for writer Yang Hengjun

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky confirms he is considering replacing Ukraine’s military chief

Boeing 737

Boeing flags potential delays after supplier finds new problem with some 737s

South Korea Samsung Lee

Samsung chief acquitted of financial crimes related to 2015 merger

DNA tests were taken around the spy's flat.

Has the 'spy in the bag' mystery been solved? Gareth Williams 'was likely alone when he died,' say police

The grandmother was killed in a dog attack.

'XL Bullies' who killed grandmother, 68, revealed to be owned by victim's wannabe rapper son-in-law

The decrease in firearm-carrying officers also stems from low morale, poor pastoral care and the lengthy investigations led by IPOC.

Hundreds of armed police desert Met after officer charged in Chris Kapa case

The newly-formed Executive has already written to the Prime Minister calling for urgent discussions on long-term funding stability to deliver public services.

Rishi Sunak to meet Irish premier, marking return of devolved government in Northern Ireland

Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Celine Dion earns standing ovation at Grammy Awards to present album of the year, amid 'human statue' condition

A jockey has died following a freak accident during a meet when his horse ran through the wing of a fence.

Tributes to jockey, 29, Killed after falling from horse in front of horried spectators during race

Murdered teen Brianna Ghey's mum has called for social media to be banned for under-16s - as she says the internet is 'The Wild West'.

'It's the Wild West': Brianna Ghey's mum calls for social media ban for under-16s to prevent similar tragedies

Chile Fires

At least 99 dead as forest fires rage in central Chile

Forty asylum seekers aboard the Bibby Stockholm are converting to Christianity - as fears grow that some are using conversion as a means of staying in the UK.

Forty Bibby Stockholm migrants converting to Christianity - same loophole used by Clapham suspect

Labour have slammed "botched" apprenticeships levies after the party showed enrolment on the schemes have dropped under the Tories.

Labour slam Tories for "stealing opportunities" on apprenticeships as enrolments down a quarter

The UK will be hit with three seasons of weather across just one week - as chaotic climate conditions are set to baffle Brits.

Exact date Brits will be blasted with three seasons in a week as cold, rain and sun all expected just days apart

Mideast Tensions

US warns of further retaliation if Iran-backed militias continue their attacks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed not to hesitate when protecting British lives as he spoke after a third wave of UK, and US airstrikes against the Houthis in the Red Sea.

Sunak vows he will 'not hesitate to protect British lives' after US-UK strikes continue in the Red Sea
Grammy Gala

Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder and Dionne Warwick rule at pre-Grammys gala

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has warned that he could lose May's mayoral election to Susan Hall - but hinted a win could see London bid for the 2036 Olympics

Sadiq Khan warns 'I could lose' May mayoral election as he hints at 2036 Olympics bid for London
Barry John has died in hospital aged 79, his family say.

Welsh rugby legend Barry John, nicknamed 'The King', dies in hospital aged 79

The 17-year-old was earlier detained by Bristol police in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16

Girl, 14, and woman, 49, arrested over fatal stabbing of Bristol boys - taking total of arrests to 12
RAF Typhoon

Iran warns against attack on suspected spy ships after new air strikes in Yemen

Police have released new CCTV of Ezedi

Watch: Police release new CCTV of Clapham chemical attack suspect and issue update on last known sighting
Оleg Kononenko

Russian cosmonaut sets new record for most time in space

Namibia President Dead

Namibian president dies in hospital during cancer treatment

Boxes containing ballot papers

‘World’s coolest dictator’ expected to be re-elected president in El Salvador

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'
The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit