Clapham chemical attack LIVE: Suspect Abdul Ezedi 'slammed girl, 3, to ground,' witness says

Police are still hunting for the suspect behind a chemical attack in Clapham. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Asher McShane

A manhunt for the suspect behind the Clapham chemical attack continues today.

Abdul Ezedi, 35, from the Newcastle area, has been described by police as having "significant injuries to the right side of his face".

He was last seen at a supermarket in north London on Wednesday evening - just over an hour after an attack on a 31-year-old woman and her two children, aged three and eight.

The victims are believed to be known to Ezedi.

He is understood to have been convicted of a sexual offence in 2018 and given a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court.

He is also a former asylum seeker from Afghanistan who travelled to the UK on a lorry in 2016, it emerged on Thursday.

