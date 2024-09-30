Huge knife fight on street in Clapham sparks police appeal as one man found murdered and two injured

File photo of police tape. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward after a huge knife fight in Clapham left one man dead and three injured.

The street brawl took place on Wandsworth Road in south-west London at about 4am on Sunday. Officers said a large group were fighting.

Police arrived and found three people injured, one of whom - a 24-year-old man - died at the scene.

Two other men, also in their twenties, were taken to hospital for treatment. One of them has been left with serious injuries, while the other man's wounds were not life-threatening.

Police are now urging anyone with any information about the fight to come forward as they launch a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Payne said: “One man has lost his life and two others have been treated in hospital for their injuries.

“My team has been working around the clock to establish what happened and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“I am today appealing for anyone who was in the area of Wandsworth Road in the early hours of Sunday to come forward and speak with us. It is possible that you may have seen something that can help us identify those responsible.

“I would also ask that people check their dash cam or any private CCTV to see if you captured any part of the attack, or anyone running away.”

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, who runs policing in the borough of Lambeth, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young man who has lost his life in the most tragic of circumstances.

“We are working closely with our colleagues to ensure that arrests are made as quickly as possible.

“I know the local community will be shocked by these events.

"You can expect to see officers in the area and I would encourage anyone with concerns, or information, to please speak with them.”