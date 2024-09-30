Huge knife fight on street in Clapham sparks police appeal as one man found murdered and two injured

30 September 2024, 13:48

File photo of police tape
File photo of police tape. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward after a huge knife fight in Clapham left one man dead and three injured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The street brawl took place on Wandsworth Road in south-west London at about 4am on Sunday. Officers said a large group were fighting.

Police arrived and found three people injured, one of whom - a 24-year-old man - died at the scene.

Two other men, also in their twenties, were taken to hospital for treatment. One of them has been left with serious injuries, while the other man's wounds were not life-threatening.

Police are now urging anyone with any information about the fight to come forward as they launch a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Payne said: “One man has lost his life and two others have been treated in hospital for their injuries.

Read more: One dead and two injured in triple Clapham stabbing

Read more: Number of crimes involving large blades and swords has doubled in five years as ban comes into force

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones condemns the idea of a ‘virtual prison’

“My team has been working around the clock to establish what happened and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“I am today appealing for anyone who was in the area of Wandsworth Road in the early hours of Sunday to come forward and speak with us. It is possible that you may have seen something that can help us identify those responsible.

“I would also ask that people check their dash cam or any private CCTV to see if you captured any part of the attack, or anyone running away.”

James 'never' thought that stop and search was a ‘particularly good' method to tackle knife crime

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, who runs policing in the borough of Lambeth, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young man who has lost his life in the most tragic of circumstances.

“We are working closely with our colleagues to ensure that arrests are made as quickly as possible.

“I know the local community will be shocked by these events.

"You can expect to see officers in the area and I would encourage anyone with concerns, or information, to please speak with them.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for rain on Monday and Tuesday

UK braces for further heavy rain and flooding as Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings

Police and Forensic investigators at Amman Valley school, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after the attack

'That's one way to be a celebrity': Teen girl's words to police after stabbing two teachers and teenager at school

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice break silence after bombshell report into Strictly bullying and harassment claims

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice break silence after bombshell report into Strictly bullying claims

Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers

More than 90,000 take shelter after chemical plant fire alert in Georgia

Alexander Permyakov

Man gets life in prison in Russia for a car bomb that injured writer

AT&T logo

AT&T exits showbiz, sells remaining stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG

France Far Right Trial

Le Pen denies wrongdoing ahead of European funds embezzlement trial

Amanda Abbington 'deeply disappointed' with Strictly bosses - as bomb threat probed by police following allegations

Strictly bosses apologise to Amanda Abbington but clear dance partner Giovanni Pernice of most serious allegations

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

Kickl's party won 29.2% of the vote according to provisional results

Kickl's far right Freedom Party 'opens new era' with unprecedented victory in Austrian election

Gian Perroni and Angie Harsanyi met on the cruise

'Soulmates' get engaged after meeting on cruise ship stuck in Belfast for 4 months, as worldwide trip finally begins

Daejuan Campbell

Teen appears in court after schoolboy, 15, stabbed to death in 'tit-for-tat' murder that had 'hallmarks of turf war'

David Carrick

Four Met police officers and staff member face being disciplined over investigation into serial rapist David Carrick

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in Nottinghamshire is to finish its final shift at midnight

UK's last coal power station to shut down ending Britain's 142-year use of fossil fuel

A couple of RVs are abandoned in the flooded Ingles parking lot due to the torrential rains from Hurricane Helene

Supplies rushed to communities isolated by Helene as death toll rises

Israel's special forces have begun scouting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Israeli special forces 'cross border into Lebanon and begin targeted raids ahead of possible ground invasion'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A hole in the ground near the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s southern suburb

Hezbollah’s deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah death

Priest with hands folded in prayer during Catholic mass...

Clergyman, 69, dies on drug-fuelled night out with Belgian priest - later arrested after ecstasy discovery
June Mills, from Ainsdale on Merseyside was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday

Wheelchair-bound driver, 96, becomes oldest woman in Britain to be convicted for death by dangerous driving
Blast Furnace 4 is the final furnace operating at Tata Steel's plant and will be fully shut down at about 5pm on Monday

UK's biggest steelworks in Port Talbot to cease production leading to thousands of job losses in South Wales
The Odyssey cruise ship is finally set to depart today after undergoing months of repairs

'Belfast is great… But we’re glad to be leaving': Cruise ship passengers stranded for months finally set to depart
A total of 926 people over three years have been struck down with stomach bugs while staying at luxury hotel resorts on the island

Nearly a thousand British tourists taking legal action after falling ill during Cape Verde holidays
Nepal Floods

Nepal flood deaths reach 193 as recovery work is stepped up

Firefighters monitor the advancing Line Fire in Angelus Oaks

California wildfire flare-up prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County

Orange skies over a threatened house as awildfire approaches the village of Kallithea

Wildfire in southern Greece leaves two dead

Boris Becker, 56, married 34 year-old Lilian de Carvalho de Monteiro this month near Genoa

Two of Boris Becker's four children not invited to German tennis star's third wedding

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit