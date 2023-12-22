Police searching for missing Clare Marshall find body in River Tay in Perth

22 December 2023, 13:41

A body has been found in the search for Clare Marshall
A body has been found in the search for Clare Marshall. Picture: Police Scotland

By Asher McShane

Police searching for missing Clare Marshall have found a body in the River Tay near Perth.

Clare, 64, disappeared in the early hours of Monday after leaving an area of Perth.

Police believe she may have walked to Moncreiffe Island, in the middle of the River Tay.

Police said on Friday that a woman's body had been recovered from the river, near Moncrieffe Island, at around 12.50pm on Thursday.

The body has yet to be formally identified, however officers believe it is that of Ms Marshall and her family have been informed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."

“No formal identification has taken place, however, officers believe the woman to be Clare Marshall, who was reported missing from Perth on Monday, 18 December, 2023. Officers have informed her family,” the force said.

Mountain rescue teams and a police helicopter had also joined the search.

The tragedy comes just days after the search for missing mother Gaynor Lord ended with a body being found.

Ms Lord, 55, was found in a river in Norwich last week.

She went missing on December 8, sparking a major search after her clothes and belongings were found in a park in Norwich.

