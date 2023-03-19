Queues of fans at Clarkson's farm shop snapping up £18.50 mini eggs mugs and £62 chopping boardsets

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm shop continues to attract queues of punters, but prices for some items are significantly higher than they are for similar products available in supermarkets. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm shop continues to attract queues of punters, but prices for some items are significantly higher than they are for similar products available in supermarkets.

The broadcaster and columnist, who is in the midst of planning row with local council bosses, sells a range of locally produced food and drink, clothes and gifts from the store.

One of the shop's cheapest products is the chilli chutney, on sale for for £4.80, while a similar jar in Tesco retails at just £1.45.

A 200g bag of ground coffee is described as "100% Arabica coffee blend from Colombia, Kenya and Indonesia with hints of chocolate, spices and honey", selling at £6.95.

A similar, slightly larger bag is on sale at Aldi for only £1.69.

Among other products of offer is a £16 travel cup similar to one sold by Tesco for £2.50, and a 50cl bottle of Vodka which retails at £39 and is available elsewhere for just £9.38.

Shoppers can also get their hands on a package of a mug and chocolate eggs charged at an eye-watering £18.50, while a similar offering from Cadbury is sold in Tesco for just £3.

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop near Chipping Norton. Picture: Getty

The most expensive item is a 'bundle', consisting of a chopping board, an apron, a tea towel and a bamboo "wooden" spoon will set shoppers back some £62.

It comes after scores of visitors tore up grass verges as they descended upon Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm shop on Friday.

Shoppers queueing for the store, August 13, 2022. Picture: Getty

An appeal battle is ongoing between Clarkson and West Oxfordshire District Council, which refused to grant permission for him to extend the the farm shop's car park in May 2022, amid pushback from locals.

The Planning Inspectorate has been holding a hearing into Mr Clarkson's latest appeal on the matter.

Jeremy Clarkson in London, October 16, 2019. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, additional security measures have been put in place at the site in response to the threats made towards his workers.

A council planning hearing heard from one worker how employees as young as 16 working at the shop wore the cameras as a precaution following hostility from villagers.